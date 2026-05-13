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Kieran Shoemark exclusive column
Kieran Shoemark exclusive column

Kieran Shoemark column: Felicitas reflections and Thursday rides

Sporting Life Plus
Wed May 13, 2026 · 2h ago

Our columnist reflects on Felicitas' near-miss in the Tattersalls Musidora and looks ahead to his Thursday rides.

Ultimately I was really happy with Felicitas in the Tattersalls Musidora Stakes. She’s a really nice filly. I just felt we got outstayed by the winner.

We got racing plenty soon enough and I was in front between the two furlong and furlong markers, only a head or so in it, but by the end my filly’s tank was just emptying out.

I think she is a mile-and-a-quarter filly and all credit to her. It was only her third run and I think she’ll take a big step forward.

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