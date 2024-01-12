Kielan Woods vows to make changes after being hit by 45-day whip ban

Kielan Woods has vowed to address “a mental block” around the whip rules after incurring another hefty suspension following a British Horseracing Authority hearing on Friday.

The Cheltenham Festival-winning rider was referred to the independent disciplinary panel after he was found to have breached the whip rules for a fourth time in a six-month period. Woods was given a 42-day suspension – nine of which were deferred – back in June and is now facing a further lengthy spell on the sidelines after being banned for 45 days. Nine days have again been deferred for six months, meaning Woods will serve 36 days from January 20 to February 24, with the rider planning to work on his whip issues during that time.