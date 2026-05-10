Kia Joorabchian on Ancient Egypt and Amo Racing

Challenging the position of the established super powers in Flat racing is not a process that happens overnight, but securing victory in the Betfred Derby would be a giant step in the right direction for Amo Racing.

It takes a huge amount of time, money and patience to achieve the status enjoyed by the likes of Coolmore, Godolphin and Juddmonte, all of which boast both exemplary records on the racetrack and in the breeding sheds. However, in recent years football deal broker Kia Joorabchian has not been afraid to splash the cash in the sales ring in order to get in on the act and help Amo Racing build up a portfolio that, one day, will hopefully see their purple silks enjoy super power status. Spending seven figure sums at Tattersalls has been common practice for Joorabchian and the £1.1 million guineas laid out to secure Ancient Egypt is starting to look like money well spent. After surrendering his unbeaten record in last year’s Group Two Tattersalls Online Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket the son of Frankel bounced back at the same track earlier this month to enhance his Classic claims in the Listed JCB Newmarket Stakes. And having seen both Mojo Star (2021) and King Of Steel (2023) rattle the woodwork in the Epsom Downs feature, Joorabchian believes in the Charlie Johnston-trained three-year-old he has another colt capable of giving him a run for his money on Saturday, June 6th.

Ancient Egypt wins the JCB Newmarket Stakes



Joorabchian said: “We always loved him and we always knew that he had a lot of ability. The form from the Royal Lodge has worked out really well with Bow Echo winning the 2000 Guineas, but I think the Royal Lodge might have come a little bit too soon for Ancient Egypt. “We got a little bit excited, but he has done nothing wrong really and Charlie Johnston has done a wonderful job with him. I can’t praise him enough as he has taken really good care of him all through the winter and he got him to Newmarket in perfect condition. “I said to him at some point over the winter he is going to be a mile and a quarter or mile and a half horse and I said aim for the Derby, and he said okay on the back of the Royal Lodge run, but then after this win he said you were right, but I told him he had done a great job. “I really wasn’t nervous coming back to Newmarket with him. Someone asked me on television about Lyneham in the same race, but I said we think Ancient Egypt is the one that is going to be there, or thereabouts. “Charlie has kept him fresh, and in good shape. I look forward to a good run in the Derby from him. Whatever happens there we know that we have got a good horse that has got a good future ahead of him.” As in the case in any sport where the new kid on the block tries to muscle in on the act, Joorabchian has had his fair share of detractors, given his lavish spending in a bid to build up the quality of his stock and create a racing operation to be feared globally.