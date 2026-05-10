Kia Joorabchian on Ancient Egypt and Amo Racing

Challenging the position of the established super powers in Flat racing is not a process that happens overnight, but securing victory in the Betfred Derby would be a giant step in the right direction for Amo Racing.
It takes a huge amount of time, money and patience to achieve the status enjoyed by the likes of Coolmore, Godolphin and Juddmonte, all of which boast both exemplary records on the racetrack and in the breeding sheds.
However, in recent years football deal broker Kia Joorabchian has not been afraid to splash the cash in the sales ring in order to get in on the act and help Amo Racing build up a portfolio that, one day, will hopefully see their purple silks enjoy super power status.
Spending seven figure sums at Tattersalls has been common practice for Joorabchian and the £1.1 million guineas laid out to secure Ancient Egypt is starting to look like money well spent.
After surrendering his unbeaten record in last year’s Group Two Tattersalls Online Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket the son of Frankel bounced back at the same track earlier this month to enhance his Classic claims in the Listed JCB Newmarket Stakes.
And having seen both Mojo Star (2021) and King Of Steel (2023) rattle the woodwork in the Epsom Downs feature, Joorabchian believes in the Charlie Johnston-trained three-year-old he has another colt capable of giving him a run for his money on Saturday, June 6th.
Joorabchian said: “We always loved him and we always knew that he had a lot of ability. The form from the Royal Lodge has worked out really well with Bow Echo winning the 2000 Guineas, but I think the Royal Lodge might have come a little bit too soon for Ancient Egypt.
“We got a little bit excited, but he has done nothing wrong really and Charlie Johnston has done a wonderful job with him. I can’t praise him enough as he has taken really good care of him all through the winter and he got him to Newmarket in perfect condition.
“I said to him at some point over the winter he is going to be a mile and a quarter or mile and a half horse and I said aim for the Derby, and he said okay on the back of the Royal Lodge run, but then after this win he said you were right, but I told him he had done a great job.
“I really wasn’t nervous coming back to Newmarket with him. Someone asked me on television about Lyneham in the same race, but I said we think Ancient Egypt is the one that is going to be there, or thereabouts.
“Charlie has kept him fresh, and in good shape. I look forward to a good run in the Derby from him. Whatever happens there we know that we have got a good horse that has got a good future ahead of him.”
As in the case in any sport where the new kid on the block tries to muscle in on the act, Joorabchian has had his fair share of detractors, given his lavish spending in a bid to build up the quality of his stock and create a racing operation to be feared globally.
But for those that think the Iranian-born businessman is here today gone tomorrow, then think again with Joorabchian very much invested into trying to make an indelible mark in a sport where change can be difficult.
Joorabchian said: “At Newmarket you saw in the 2000 Guineas Bow Echo put in a tremendous performance as a homebred and in the 1000 Guineas True Love put up a great display as a homebred.
“Those homebreds from the likes of Coolmore, Godolphin, Juddmonte are just so superior at the moment, but we are going out there to try and get those bloodlines to get to the level that they operate at.
“We are now breeding and what a sire Persian Force is turning out to be so far. He had three winners in April in three different countries so now our homebreds are starting to come through.
“I think we have got some very well bred horses in America as well. Streak Of Luck, who is one of our top mares, produced Ted Noffey, the champion two year old in America.
“She has just had a Not This Time filly and she will go back to be covered by Into Mischief, and that is the kind of level we want to get to so I think the operation is on a good track.”
Taking gambles on the track is what racing is all about and Joorabchian, who also under the Amo Racing banner purchased Freemason Lodge, now the home of trainer Kevin Philippart de Foy, is certainly not afraid to roll the dice if he thinks the opportunity is right.
A strong showing at this year’s Guineas Festival at Newmarket, which saw the team walk away with three winners, and a number of other good efforts in defeats, suggests that things really are heading in the right direction.
He added: “I feel that we are in a very good shape and to have had three winners at the Guineas Festival at Newmarket was fantastic.
“There is no overnight success in any sport whether that is football, NBA, NFL, or racing. Of course you can have winners and that great Group One winner, but overnight success does not come quickly as a team and it is something that has to be worked at to achieve.
“I can’t speak highly enough of Kevin as every time I go to Freemason Lodge I get goosebumps as he has done such a great job.
“We are just starting to get to that level where we want to be. We will give them a good run this year, but next year will be better and the year after will be better.”
And while there is nothing more that Joorabchian would love to see played out on the racetrack than tasting victory in the Betfred Derby he is keen to avoid getting ahead of himself in order not to jeopardise the chances of Ancient Egypt.
He added: “We don’t talk about winning the Derby before it as we don’t want to jinx it, but everyone’s dream is to win races like the Kentucky Derby, Derby and the Oaks, and ours are no different, but they all come in good time.
“Don’t forget it took Godolphin a long time to win the Kentucky Derby so we know that we are going to have to sit tight and be patient with the process, but we all know racing is a long term project.”
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