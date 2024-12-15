Key market movers for Cheltenham including Majborough

Nic Doggett rounds up the key market movers for the Cheltenham Festival on a significant weekend in the two-mile novice chase division.

Arkle Novices’ Chase Majborough (5/1 from 12s) Majborough was the big Arkle mover this week, the Triumph Hurdle winner making an immediate impression (recording a Timeform rating just 4 lb shy of his hurdling peak) when making all on his chasing bow at Fairyhouse on Saturday. He is the first Triumph winner to go chasing the next season since Made In Japan 20 years ago, and impressed with how much distance he put between himself and a pair of above-average stable companions (Tullyhill and Asian Master) for just a shake of the reins on the run-in. He's now a general 5/1 chance behind stablemate Ballyburn for the Arkle. As Matt Brocklebank writes in his more detailed look at the novice chase division, day one of Cheltenham’s December meeting saw Jango Baie throw his hat into the ring for both the Arkle and Brown Advisory; he is now 20/1 (from 33s) for both races, with the latter appearing a better fit. It was the end of a good week for owner Tony Barney who also saw Jingko Blue enter the Festival picture - albeit more likely one for the handicaps - following his impressive chasing debut win at Uttoxeter last Tuesday.

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle Jet Blue (20s from 40s) French winners at Cheltenham are few and far between these days, especially if you discount the Cross Country sphere, so it was a pleasant change to see Jet Blue make a successful trip across the Channel to land the three-mile Grade 2 on Saturday. You’d be a brave person to suggest it was a vintage renewal but the David Cottin-trained winner travelled smoothly and quickly put the race to bed turning for home. Winning jockey James Reveley believes stamina to be a strongpoint and given the Albert Bartlett often turns into a real slog, it would be no surprise to see him fare well in March. He’s 20/1 (from 40s) to give France its first Festival winner since Easysland won the 2020 Cross Country. Should he do so then he would become the first winner of Saturday’s race to follow up in March since 2018 winner Kilbricken Storm. Saturday’s runner-up Western Knight is 66s for the same race.

Jet Blue strikes for France

Best of the rest this week Dancing City - a 7/1 shot for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase - made a workmanlike chasing debut at Punchestown on Tuesday, one of four Willie Mullins winners on a card which also featured maiden hurdle successes for 2022 Bumper third James’s Gate and You Oughta Know. Friday was another good day for Mullins, who struck with Kel Histoire in the opener. A bumper winner in France before joining current connections for 200,000 euros at the sales, he was cut to 20/1 (from 33s) for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle. Spindleberry and Fancy Girl - who beat Dysart Enos in points - were also winners on the card for Closutton and look mares to follow this season. That comment also applies to Future Prospect who is now a 14/1 chance for the Champion Bumper following her emphatic debut success at Fairyhouse on Saturday. Owned by Mrs John Magnier in partnership with Bronsan Racing, who have had plenty of success with Joseph O’Brien, she skipped clear of two runners with experience and looks one to follow. Patrick Mullins enjoyed more success on Sunday when riding ante-post favourite Kalypso’chance to victory at Navan for Gordon Elliott. The unbeaten Masked Marvel gelding will have learnt plenty but quickened smartly to come well clear in a race won previously by highly-regarded stablemates including Death Duty (2015), Samcro (2016), Envoi Allen (2018), Sir Gerhard (2020) and American Mike (2021). He is now 7/1 (from 10s) for glory in March. On these shores, Thursday’s informative card at Warwick saw Cherie d’Am, who was third in a Grade 1 over hurdles at Aintree in the spring, confirm her owner’s high opinion of her with a dominant listed win which saw her cut to 16/1 for the Mares’ Chase. Stumptown’s cheeky success in Friday's high quality Cross Country saw him cut to clear 7/2 market leader for March’s pinnacle. Libberty Hunter was cut to clear 7/1 favourite for the Grand Annual after an authoritative reappearance win at Cheltenham on Saturday, while Helnewin also put himself in the frame for a race of that nature (for which he is now 20/1 from 33s) despite defeat at Windsor on Sunday.

Celebration time after 11/1 Value Bet tip Gemirande won at Cheltenham