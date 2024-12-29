Key market movers for Cheltenham after Christmas

We round up all the main market movers in the Cheltenham Festival betting following a thrilling few days of jumps action in Britain and Ireland.

Supreme Novices' Hurdle Romeo Coolio (10/1 from 20/1)

Kaid d'Authie (14/1 from 18/1) ROMEO COOLIO's reputation had taken a bit of a knock when he was beaten in the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle by a much more exposed rival, but he belatedly displayed the sort of smart form that had been expected of him at Fairyhouse when powering clear in Leopardstown's Future Champions Novice Hurdle. Romeo Coolio made a bad mistake at the final flight but that didn't stop him pulling further clear up the run-in to beat stablemate Bleu de Vassy by nine lengths. Last season's Champion Bumper runner-up is now disputing favouritism in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle betting with Salvator Mundi. KAID D'AUTHIE had fallen at Navan three weeks ago on his first start for Willie Mullins but the fact he was sent off the 1/3 favourite there suggests he's held in high regard by his powerful connections and he made amends with a cosy win at Leopardstown on Saturday. Kaid d'Authie won by only half a length but was always holding on under a hands-and-heels ride and, while the form is well short of what others have achieved, he looks capable of raising his game when the situation demands it. That victory was achieved over two and a half miles so Kaid d'Authie was unsurprisingly also cut for the Turners' Novices' Hurdle.

Sam Ewing celebrates on Romeo Coolio

Arkle Novices' Chase Sir Gino (10/11 from 7/2) There was understandably a significant change at the head of the betting for the Arkle following SIR GINO's stunning victory in the Wayward Lad Novices' Chase at Kempton where he produced a spectacular round of jumping and beat Ballyburn by seven and a half lengths. Last season's highest-rated novice hurdler Ballyburn had been the hot favourite for the Arkle but was made to look short of pace by Sir Gino so is likely to have other options on his agenda. Sir Gino is now very much the one to beat in the Arkle, a race his trainer Nicky Henderson has won seven times, including with Sprinter Sacre, Simonsig, Altior and Shishkin this century.

Champion Hurdle Constitution Hill (8/11 from 2/1)

Brighterdaysahead (5/1 from 20/1) CONSTITUTION HILL may not have produced a performance close to his outstanding best on ratings, but a dominant victory in the Christmas Hurdle on his first start since winning the same race 12 months earlier showed he is still the one to beat in the division. His main rival, Lossiemouth, raced lethargically and didn't seem at the top of her game but there was still a lot to like about how Constitution Hill jumped and travelled, showing enough to suggest he retains plenty of his ability. The Mares' Hurdle had been considered the most likely option for BRIGHTERDAYSAHEAD following her narrow win over State Man in the Morgiana Hurdle but connections may have a rethink after she slammed her rivals by 30 lengths in the Neville Hotels Hurdle at Leopardstown. State Man clearly wasn't at his best but Brighterdaysahead still impressed with how she kept up the gallop to score by an extraordinary margin.

Mares' Hurdle Lossiemouth (13/8 from 4/1) Last season's Mares' Hurdle winner LOSSIEMOUTH had been considered more likely to contest the Champion Hurdle this time around after easily brushing aside Teahupoo on her reappearance in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle. However, it would be little surprise were the Mares' Hurdle back on the agenda following her defeat to Constitution Hill in the Christmas Hurdle. She is disputing favouritism with Brighterdaysahead who also has the Champion Hurdle as an option. Turners Novices' Hurdle The New Lion (100/30 from 14/1)

Jasmin de Vaux (9/1 from 12/1) There's not been a British-based winner of the Turners Novices' Hurdle since Willoughby Court scored in 2017, but Dan Skelton is responsible for this year's strong market leader in THE NEW LION. The New Lion took his unbeaten record under Rules to four with a hugely impressive success in the Challow Novices' Hurdle at Newbury where he effortlessly cruised four and a quarter lengths clear after tanking along on the bridle. Last season's Champion Bumper winner JASMIN DE VAUX wasn't in action over the Christmas period but he was trimmed for the Turners after the form of his maiden hurdle win at Navan was given a couple of boosts by placed horses The Enabler and Workahead both winning at Leopardstown.

The New Lion saunters to Challow Hurdle success

Brown Advisory Novices' Chase The Jukebox Man (7/1 from 10/1) It wasn't a strong renewal of the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton but it would be difficult to pick fault with THE JUKEBOX MAN's performance as he always seemed to be going well before readily asserting for a two-and-a-half-length victory. The Jukebox Man was a smart hurdler and only narrowly denied in the Albert Bartlett last season but he's quickly proved himself a fluent jumper of fences and looks set to take high rank among the staying novice chasers. The market is headed by Ballyburn who was trimmed to a top price of 4/1 (from 5/1) following the manner of his defeat at Kempton which suggested he might be better off stepping up in trip.

Ryanair Chase Banbridge (6/1 from 16/1)

Il Est Francais (12/1 from 25/1) The King George could have a bigger impact on the Ryanair Chase than Cheltenham Gold Cup this year following BANBRIDGE's defeat of IL EST FRANCAIS in a thriller. Il Est Francais jumped superbly and travelled strongly at the head of the field, showing traits that suggest he'd have no problem coping with a drop in trip, and Banbridge was the only rival who emerged from the pack to throw down a challenge. Banbridge stayed on well to win by a length and three-quarters, proving his stamina for three miles, but the Cheltenham Gold Cup would offer a much sterner test so the Ryanair could be the most suitable option for a horse who has shown top-class form between two and three miles.

Banbridge lands the King George

Triumph Hurdle Hello Neighbour (7/1 from 12/1) HELLO NEIGHBOUR had reached a useful level after only two starts on the Flat and he was pitched straight into graded company on his hurdling debut at Leopardstown on Thursday. He justified his connections' confidence with a narrow victory and is entitled to progress for the experience. He's now disputing favouritism with East India Dock and, while that rival has achieved more over hurdles, Hello Neighbour is clearly a big player in the division. Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle The Big Westerner (12/1 from 25/1) The betting for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle is wide open and every contender is available at a double-figure price, with THE BIG WESTERNER and The Yellow Clay heading the betting at 12/1. The Big Westerner, a half-sister to the 2023 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle winner Stay Away Fay, had made a winning start over hurdles at Punchestown in November and coped well with the step up to graded company at Limerick, showing improved form. She only had to be kept up to her work to win by four and a quarter lengths after taking up the running on the bridle entering the straight and has quickly reached a useful level.

Cheltenham Gold Cup Galopin des Champs (6/4 from 5/2) GALOPIN DES CHAMPS had to settle for minor honours behind Fact To File in the John Dukan Memorial Punchestown Chase on his return last month but, as was the case last season, he took a step forward at Leopardstown and emphatically won the Savills Chase to reassert his status as the one to beat in the staying division. The most notable aspect of the display was his strength up the run-in as he extended his margin to seven and a half lengths, and his class and stamina mark him out as a formidable staying chaser. He is now a strong favourite to emulate Best Mate and become only the second horse since Arkle to win a third Cheltenham Gold Cup.