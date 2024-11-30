Sporting Life
Jack Kennedy and Brighterdaysahead
Jack Kennedy - suffered broken leg

Kennedy undergoes surgery on broken leg

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun December 01, 2024 · 3h ago

Jack Kennedy will undergo surgery after breaking his leg for a sixth time in a fall at Fairyhouse on Saturday.

The jockey was aboard Twoohthree in the opening race for Gordon Elliott at the meeting, with the horse fatally injured in a heavy fall and Kennedy treated on track.

The 25-year-old has fractured his lower tibia – an injury which requires surgery.

A post on X from Dr Jennifer Pugh, the chief medical officer for the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, said: “Having spoken to Jack and his surgeon this (Sunday) morning, unfortunately it has now been confirmed that Jack has a fracture of his lower tibia and will undergo surgery on that injury this morning in Blanchardstown.

“Jack was as ever in good spirits this morning despite the injury.

“Jack was also very keen to pass on his gratitude to everyone for their well wishes and we wish him well in his recovery from this injury.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

