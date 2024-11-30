Kennedy undergoes surgery on broken leg

The jockey was aboard Twoohthree in the opening race for Gordon Elliott at the meeting, with the horse fatally injured in a heavy fall and Kennedy treated on track.

The 25-year-old has fractured his lower tibia – an injury which requires surgery.

A post on X from Dr Jennifer Pugh, the chief medical officer for the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, said: “Having spoken to Jack and his surgeon this (Sunday) morning, unfortunately it has now been confirmed that Jack has a fracture of his lower tibia and will undergo surgery on that injury this morning in Blanchardstown.

“Jack was as ever in good spirits this morning despite the injury.

“Jack was also very keen to pass on his gratitude to everyone for their well wishes and we wish him well in his recovery from this injury.”