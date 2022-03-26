A review of the action from Kempton on Saturday as Living Legend won the Magnolia Stakes and Aldous Huxley delivered on his taking appearances when scoring on debut.

Legend not to be denied Owners Barbara and Alick Richmond described Living Legend as a “superstar” after he produced a career best to secure the couple with their first ever Listed winner in the Unibet Magnolia Stakes at Kempton. Having scored on the card back in 2019 when taking the opening 1m 2f novice event on his only previous visit to the track, the Charlie and Mark Johnston-trained six-year-old made a triumphant return over course and distance in this afternoon's feature prize. Racing front rank throughout the 12/1 chance appeared to have a real fight on his hands after edging back into a narrow lead turning for home with a host of challengers stacked up either side of him. Despite being faced with a number of persistent challengers during the closing stages of the 10 furlong contest the Camelot gelding was not to be denied after sticking head out on the line to defeat Al Zaraqaan by a nose.

Barbara Richmond said: “It is our first Listed winner. We’ve had loads of black type but never full black type. We are absolutely delighted to get our first Listed winner especially with this boy in particular as we have owned him since a yearling. “We are delighted for him as he is just a gentleman. We are really happy and he deserved it. Hopefully it is onwards and upwards but he has never gone down in the ratings. “He won on the same card in the first race in 2019 against Sucellus which at the time was owned by Anthony Oppenheimer. He wasn’t favourite as Sucellus was odds-on favourite that day but he just kept going and he would not lose and he has done that again today. “Fancy Man (the 6/4 favourite) is a very good horse and we were a bit nervous about him but with the others we thought it was an open race. “We thought he was the danger and when Fancy Man tried to go with him at that point I started to feel a bit more confident as he will not stop. I didn’t know if Fancy Man could keep that pace up for the whole of the race but he couldn’t. He doesn’t like horses passing him. He is a real superstar.” A trip back to Kempton could be on the cards for Living Legend with the Unibet Rosebery Handicap on Easter Monday (April 18) earmarked as a possible target. Richmond said: “We don’t know what the next step is really. There is the Rosebery back here on Easter Monday but we will have to see. We will talk to Charlie and Mark as ever and decide from there. We are just thrilled.”

Aldous Huxley pictured under Robert Havlin

Huxley makes big impression first time out Robert Havlin hit the target with his sole ride at the track after steering newcomer Aldous Huxley to an impressive success in the opening Unibet Horserace Betting Operator Of The Year EBF Novice Stakes.

