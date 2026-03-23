Kempton review and free video replays | Caspari surprises Nicky Henderson

The veteran Lambourn handler was in more familiar territory on Monday as he saddled Caspari (4/1) in the Virgin Bet "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle over two miles five furlongs.

The five-year-old, a half-brother to the same connections talented mare Luccia, has improved from start to start, disappointing on debut before winning at Huntingdon and Caspari showed a good attitude to get the better of odds-on favourite Fountains Blenhein and Step Ahead in an exciting finish.

"He's a homebred which is lovely, a half-brother to Luccia," he told Racing TV.

"We went to Ludlow to start his life where he was catastrophic, it was embarrassing, he hadn't got a clue what he was doing; so, we thought we'd have to get going, educate him, get him handicapped and you still get the impression he doesn't know what he's doing but he's won his next two and you'd have to say he's surprised us a little bit.

"He's got a wonderful temperament and attitude; I think he's just been hiding it quietly and we're on the road now, things are progressing rather quickly.

"Luccia didn't stay more than two miles but to be fair to him, he makes everything look such hard work at home you'd think we've got to slow the race down a little bit by putting an extra distance in him. He might like some slower ground too but I loved the way he went round there, he jumped - James [Bowen, jockey] said he was much slicker than at Huntingdon - and I'd have thought around two and a half would be ideal for him at the moment.

"It's some progress, it's extraordinary."

Caspari could run again this season if the weather allows.

"You could do, he doesn't worry about much, so he could take it all and he looks really well," his trainer continued. "We'd need some rain, I wouldn't want to get any quicker than that. If we got some rain I wouldn't see why he wouldn't go again."