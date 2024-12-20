Kempton Boxing Day: Constitution Hill on target

Constitution Hill is on target for the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton – meaning stablemate Sir Gino could make his chasing debut at the same meeting.
Winner of the Kempton Grade One last season, Nicky Henderson’s former champion hurdler was ruled out of the Bet MGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle following a late setback and his stablemate switched into the race, and won impressively.
It was a performance that catapulted Sir Gino towards the top of the Unibet Champion Hurdle market but Constitution Hill now looks the one to be heading to the two-mile hurdling highlight in the UK over Christmas.
Speaking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast Henderson said: “We’ve got a week to go, we’ve got more work to do but everything’s going well and I couldn’t be happier.
“He recovered very quickly which was very good, so we didn’t lose a lot of time over that, losing time is always inconvenient but I don’t think it’s done any damage.
“We were all but ready for the Fighting Fifth and we had to back off him for a week because he was actually lame, but we could do various things. We have a water treadmill that’s very good and he kept working away on that. He kept moving very well really and has been very good.
“His work is very good. Everything has gone right; he’s schooled and that woke him up. The fire is burning, and I hope it will be burning next Thursday.”
Jack Keane in The Sun reported on Thursday evening that Sir Gino had pleased connections when schooling over fences and could be pencilled in for the Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase on December 27, where he could face a potentially mouthwatering clash with Ballyburn.
Entries for the Christmas Hurdle close at midday and will appear on Sporting Life shortly afterwards.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.