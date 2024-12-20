Kempton Boxing Day: Constitution Hill on target

Constitution Hill is on target for the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton – meaning stablemate Sir Gino could make his chasing debut at the same meeting.

Winner of the Kempton Grade One last season, Nicky Henderson’s former champion hurdler was ruled out of the Bet MGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle following a late setback and his stablemate switched into the race, and won impressively. It was a performance that catapulted Sir Gino towards the top of the Unibet Champion Hurdle market but Constitution Hill now looks the one to be heading to the two-mile hurdling highlight in the UK over Christmas. Speaking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast Henderson said: “We’ve got a week to go, we’ve got more work to do but everything’s going well and I couldn’t be happier.

