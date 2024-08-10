Keeneland Phoenix Stakes report and replay: Babouche floors Whistlejacket

Babouche maintained her unbeaten record with an impressive display in the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

The Ger Lyons-trained filly came out on top in a good battle with Aidan O’Brien’s Whistlejacket, denying the Ballydoyle handler an 18th victory in the Group One showpiece. Babouche – owned by Juddmonte, just like Lyons’ previous Phoenix winner, Siskin, who went on to Classic glory as a three-year-old – oozed class throughout, with Colin Keane seemingly always having all bases covered. Ryan Moore tried to dictate on Whistlejacket, an impressive winner of the July Stakes at Newmarket last time out, but always looming on his inside was Babouche. When Moore injected pace into the race, Keane was able to move up alongside effortlessly on the only filly in the race. As Babouche was asked to put the contest to bed, she quickened up smartly and the 5/2 shot was a comfortable one-and-a-half-length winner at the line.

