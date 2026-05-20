Karl Burke takes aim at Temple Stakes and Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock

It promises to be a big weekend for in-form trainer Karl Burke and Matt Brocklebank gets the latest on his two runners in the Group 2 Temple Stakes.

There was a period last season in which Night Raider appeared to be lost. The talented son of Dark Angel, who had promised so much at two and three, was suddenly out in the wilderness, connections left banging their heads against the wall as he came up short against some of the best sprinters around. One swallow does not a summer make, but Night Raider might just be back in the groove and ready to fulfil his promise as a newly-gelded five-year-old. That’s certainly the impression he left when returning to action earlier this month, looking an altogether more settled character in the lead-up to the Group 3 HKJC World Pool Palace House Stakes before showing tremendous early speed and holding on bravely when tackled late on by Rumstar. The words Night Raider and brave may not have been put together so freely in 2025, although there was the odd sign of ability remaining intact, like when fourth in the Nunthorpe and fifth (beaten just a length and a half) in the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh. Those are the races in which Night Raider’s owners Wathnan so desperately want to be competing, Royal Ascot clearly falling into the same bracket, and the horse takes the next step up the ladder towards the top table in this Saturday’s Group 2 William Hill Temple Stakes at Haydock Park. It’s a race trainer Karl Burke knows well, having had his first runner in it nine years ago and claimed top spot courtesy of Dramatised in 2023.

Speaking on a Thursday morning media call organised by the Jockey Club, Burke said: “He always showed a lot of speed, but the gelding operation has definitely helped him mentally as much as physically. And I think in the stalls it's helped him too. "He jumped really quickly there the other day (at Newmarket) and when he jumps quick and gets into a rhythm very early, then he can use that stride. The stats from Wathnan showed that his stride length actually increased from last year to this year, which was very interesting." There is one quite significant caveat, however, with the going described as 'soft, heavy in places' at the time of writing. That is expected to read more like 'good to soft' come Saturday, but it will need to be the case according to Burke. "I wouldn't want too soft ground for Night Raider I don't think," Burke said. "The only time he encountered really heavy ground was at Newmarket as a three-year-old and he didn't perform at all that day, although he went very quickly. "So I'll be at Haydock tomorrow (Friday) to walk the track and as long as it keeps drying, I'd say good to soft should be fine for him." As for another step back up to six furlongs at the Royal meeting next month, the camp is somewhat divided on that score.



"We're having a bit of a debate on it," the trainer admitted. "Richard Brown (Wathnan Racing Manager) thinks I'm a lunatic for thinking six, he feels he's an out-and-out five-furlong horse, but he won twice over seven on his first two racecourse appearances and I think now that he's a little bit more tractable that he should be getting six. "He has an entry in the July Cup but we'll get the Temple out of the way first, then Royal Ascot, and then think about that."

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits