Karl Burke Stable Tour: Preview of team for 2026

He was good on his reappearance at Musselburgh and is such a tough horse and loves his racing. He's as exuberant at home as he is on the track, every morning he drags Daniel around who rides him every day. But he’s a lovely horse to have. He'll go now to Chester for the Ormonde Stakes over a mile and five.

I thought he might run a little bit better than he did in the Earl Of Sefton but he's come out of the race really well. I'm not sure what the plans are for him now. We got a few horses of a very similar ilk for Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, mile-and-a-quarter horses that all want a bit of cut in the ground, so we're just trying to keep them all apart.

Another for the same owner but he’s probably a bit better handicapped than a few of the others. He's off 104 still and is entered in the nine-furlong handicap at the Guineas meeting, which would be perfect for him I think.

He wouldn’t want the ground to be too quick though, so we'll have to monitor that. If he doesn't go there, I'm not sure where he'll go.