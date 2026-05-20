Karl Burke retains 100% faith in classy Venetian Sun as she drops back in distance for Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock

"Her work at home has shown us that she's still got plenty of ability, but I suppose they've got to go and prove it on the track. She's strengthened up, she looks a powerful filly. She did at two as well, she really stood out in the paddock as a two-year-old and I think she'll stand out in the paddock again on Saturday."

Haydock Park's William Hill Sandy Lane Stakes (G2), a race the same stable won in 2016 and 2022 with Quiet Reflection and El Caballo, has been identified as the ideal springboard ahead of a likely shot at the Commonwealth Cup, for which Venetian Sun is antepost market leader, and Burke has maximum faith she can make the grade this season.

The daughter of Starman was a Group 1 winner as a juvenile, having narrowly beaten Gstaad in the Prix Morny at Deauville last summer, and now hopes are pinned on a return to sprinting after finishing six lengths in arrears of impressive Guineas winner True Love at Newmarket earlier this month.

Reflecting on Newmarket and weighing up whether further than sprint distances could potentially be explored again deeper into this season, Burke said: "She definitely didn't stay in the Guineas. I'm not saying she'd have won at seven furlongs, so maybe she didn't put her best foot forward, but she's come out of the race in great shape, we're very happy with her.

"I wouldn't totally rule out the seventh furlong, but she's a very quick filly. The thing that gave me hope that she would stay a mile is that she's such a relaxed filly. At home, on the racetrack and in her work, she's so relaxed, even to the point where we were spending a lot of time just sitting in behind other horses, getting her used to that and quickening up, thinking we were doing the right thing, and she got a bit bored with that to be honest.

"Then one day I could see she wasn't really interested in her work and I said one day we worked her just over five with Beautiful Diamond. They both jumped off upsides to go a good gallop and I'm thinking that she would struggle to go with Beautiful Diamond and it was the other way around. So that probably should have clicked then that we have a speed horse rather than a miler.

"She's very straightforward and has got a great mind. Her routine hasn't changed that much, she's naturally gifted, it's just a matter of keeping her fit, keeping her fresh, and keeping her well and healthy."

There has been rain in the Haydock area already this week and while the forecast suggests it will remain fair over the next couple of days, Burke is more than happy with how the ground is expected to ride.

"I think every time Cliff (Lee, jockey) got off her last season, he said the ground was too quick," Burke said.

"She was feeling the ground, even when she was winning, so while I wouldn't want really deep ground for her, hopefully good to soft should be perfect."