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Venetian Sun in action at Royal Ascot
Venetian Sun in action at Royal Ascot

Karl Burke outlines plans for Venetian Sun and Evolutionist

Horse Racing
Tue May 05, 2026 · 2h ago

Venetian Sun is to revert to sprinting following her run in Sunday's Betfred 1000 Guineas.

Winner of the Prix Morny at two she was sent off a 9/2 chance but weakened into 11th behind True Love. Her stablemate Evolutionist ran a mighty race in second and she's heading in a different route.

Trainer Karl Burke told Tuesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "Both came out of the race fine, no issues. Evolutionist ran a great race and I was very, very, happy with her. We always thought she’d be stepping up in trip and I see no reason to change that so she’ll hopefully go to the Prix de Diane next.

Venetian Sun will be going in the opposite direction and back sprinting. She definitely didn’t’ stay the mile, I’ve watched the race a few times now and I thought she was getting into the race two furlongs out, onto the tail of Evolutionist, and just petered out.

“Maybe it was the quicker ground as well but I think she’s all speed. She winged out the gates at Newmarket and probably took half a length or a length out of most of the field and from there Cliff (Lee) was always trying to get her back into a rhythm in behind horses and I think sprinting is her game.”

Night Raider wins the Palace House
Night Raider wins the Palace House

Burke has an established older sprinter to go to war with this term too in Night Raider who looked a different horse when running his rivals ragged in the Palace House Stakes on Saturday.

“We’ve always known he has a lot of ability and has that run in him. Two years ago we ran him in the Guineas and tried to stretch him out to mile," the trainer added.

"Saturday was good, everything clicked, the gelding operation has really helped him and James Doyle has got to know him now. Everything went really well and Ascot is the main target for him but he could take in the Temple Stakes along the way. We’ll see how he is."

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