Karl Burke eyes more Classic success at the Curragh with Alparslan and Hope Queen set to represent Middleham yard

The next forfeit stage on Tuesday will give a clearer indication of the strength of the home team, with Gstaad, second to Bow Echo at Newmarket, expected to lead Aidan O’Brien’s bid for a 13th win in Ireland’s first Classic according to the latest word from Ballydoyle, whose most recent win was with Paddington in 2023.

British trainers have won three of the last four runnings, most recently with Field Of Gold a year ago, and North Yorkshire-based trainer Karl Burke has confirmed that Greenham Stakes winner Alparslan is set to head across the Irish Sea.

Burke said: "Alparslan is pencilled in to go.

"We avoided the fast ground by withdrawing him on the day of the Guineas at Newmarket.

"He has to prove he stays a mile, not many by Dandy Man do, but he is a course winner and deserves to be there."

Burke won the Irish 1,000 Guineas with Fallen Angel two years ago and is pointing the unbeaten Hope Queen to this year’s renewal.

The Jaber Abdullah-owned filly won a Beverley maiden first time out and then followed up in the Star Stakes at Sandown last July.

She’s not been seen since, but Burke said: "She won that day really well but unfortunately picked up a slight tibia crack in doing so.

"She’s on her way back and is working really well but was not ready for either the English or the French Guineas.

"We ran out of time but the Irish Guineas is a race for which we are keen to go."

Tuesday will also tell us more of what we can expect of the third Group 1 on one of Ireland’s premier weekends, the Tattersalls Gold Cup, which may feature the O'Brien-trained Minnie Hauk and Roger Varian's Newmarket raider Saddadd.