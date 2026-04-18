Kap Vert won the Scottish Grand National at Ayr | report, reaction and free video replay

Kim Roque, 4/1 favourite, jumped into second at the last but he never looked like reeling in the leader and was outbattled for second by the gallant Git Maker.

Git Maker and Promontory (sixth and the last finisher) both closed with Blaze The Way, Kim Roque and King Of Answers trying to get into contention but a bad mistake from Git Maker put him on the back foot. All the time, Kap Vert was making the best of his way home, making ground at his fences and still being held together on his first run beyond three miles.

Kap Vert and Houlihan had moved quietly into third at the top of the straight behind Katate Dori and Isaac Des Obeaux only for Katate Dori to go out like a light and the latter to lose his place after his blunder.

Quebecois was the first to drop away and that with a little over a circuit to run but Isaac Des Obeaux was still in there pitching when leaving his legs trailing at the fourth last, he did remarkably well to rally and reclaim fourth spot from Chasingouttheblues.

There was a theme to the early pace with the Paul Nicholls trained pair of Quebecois and Isaac Des Obeaux up there from the off with Stolen Silver, ridden by Olive Nicholls, racing between the pair.

Kap Vert continued the good record of lightly raced novices in the four mile showpiece on just his fifth start over fences and it was arguably his jumping that went a long way to winning the day.

Houlihan told Racing TV: "He was probably inexperienced early on and I got shuffled back and I wasn't happy on the ground, as soon as I moved him out passing the winning line first time he came alive, jumped his way into positions and was able to sit and fill.

"I was just worried about the ground getting chewed up on the inner so I kept going out and out the whole way, even on the bends I gave away ground but I wanted to keep momentum.

"From the slight scare at four out with Sam's horse missing the fence, from there it was just counting to twenty.

"Funnily enough we joked he could be a Scottish National horse after his first day around Taunton but actually we were expecting it to be on good ground. But we got here, it was going to be his last run of the season and it's obviously opened up windows for him for next season that we can run on this ground and I just can't wait for next season with him. I think these marathon trips might bring out more improvement in him."

Grand dreams for syndicate owners

White is also eagerly anticipating next season and revelled in the victory.

"A lot of unknowns about Kap Vert today, the distance, the ground, going left-handed but he's ticked all the boxes with admirable credit and it's opened up a lot of nice options for next season," he said.

"We thought he would stay, we were hoping that we wouldn't get the showers we got yesterday but equally we were here, everyone else was here and we thought we'd take our chance and it would help us next season to find out where we're going.

"He's done everything right this season. He's always jumped with amazing efficiency, just looking at him at his fences he just flicks over them. Having got that distance today it opens up a lot of nice avenues for next year depending on what the handicapper does a little bit to see where we are this time next spring.

"He'll have a nice summer off now and then we've got lots of dreaming to do."

Kap Vert used to be owned by Ronnie Bartlett whose colours were carried by the third Kim Roque but Bartlett didn't begrudge the success as White revealed.

"I'd like to say a massive congratulations to the syndicate people who own him" he continued.

"Great team, most of them are here today making a bit of a holiday of it which is fantastic. Molly [White] and myself bought him from Philip and Ronnie Bartlett and Mr Bartlett was very magnanimous and was the first to come over and congratulate us.

"It's been a phenomenal journey so far and I don't think it's over yet."

Indeed, both White and Houlihan admitted that the Aintree Grand National has been at the back of their minds with the latter saying: "He'd probably have to improve but there's no reason why we can't aim and I do think we might see a better horse on better ground."