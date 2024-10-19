Kalpana won the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes | report and free video replay

There were three lengths back to third place which was filled by another to race prominently in Tiffany.

Nothing else was able to get involved from further back as Kalpana kept on for a ready two length success.

Racing in midfield with Wingspan setting the tempo, Buick quickly improved his position on entering the straight and had passed the eventual runner-up before the furlong pole.

She was made favourite for the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, finishing third, before winning a Listed race the following month. Kalpana returned to action after a short break in a Kempton Group Three in September, winning impressively before this further step up in class.

Ground conditions were the most testing that the Study Of Man filly had encountered but that proved no problem to Kalpana who burst onto the scene when running out a wide margin winner of a Newmarket handicap in the spring.

Buick told ITV Racing: "Incredible mind and she's a jockey's dream. I parked her up three wide with no cover but she was always comfortable, never wasted any energy and saved the whole way in that ground.

"It's a very special moment because it's my first Group One winner for Andrew (Balding, trainer). I started with Andrew and Andrew and his whole family have played a huge part in my career so thank you to him and, obviously, Kalpana; what she did there was very good and she's only going to improve."

Balding was quick to pay tribute to Buick in turn, saying: "He's a great guy William, a brilliant jockey, and when Oisin (Murphy) couldn't ride, Barry Mahon (racing manager for owner's Juddmonte) was very keen to have William and given the history I was very, very happy with that.

"She's a wonderful filly and he gave her a perfect ride. I don't think she'd even done any fast work at this time last year so it's been a pretty steep trajectory from Wolverhampton to here.

"I very much hope (she'll stay in training), that was the plan anyway unless something has changed tonight."

If not for Bluestocking.....

Juddmonte’s racing manager Barry Mahon said: “It’s hugely satisfying, she’s been some filly given she started on the all-weather in January. Andrew has done a great job with her and she’s just improved all year to be fair.

“If not for Bluestocking she could have gone for the Arc, but we hope the owners will keep her in training next year, so maybe this year this was a nice route to take and if she stays in training we can look at the Arc.

“We’ve not decided if Bluestocking stays in training or not yet, we talked about it over lunch today and Prince Ahmed said he’d discuss it with his brothers and sisters in the next week or 10 days and then they’ll let us know.”

When asked if this result might make the decision a little easier, Mahon replied: “It might do.”

German Group One option for Tiffany

O’Brien was pleased with Wingspan’s effort and she could yet stay in training in 2025.

He said: “She ran very well and we weren’t sure about the trip but she seemed to get it very well. She’s a nice horse to campaign in races like this next year if she stays in training. That is not decided yet, all of the fillies will be decided at the end of the year, but it is possible and we will see what happens.”

Tiffany could have another Group One date before the end of the year for her trainer Sir Mark Prescott and owner-breeder the Elite Racing Club.

Prescott said: “She ran very well and the tactics worked perfectly, we just couldn’t get past the pacemaker (Wingspan). The pacemaker and us ran a marvellous race I thought, and the winner is just that much better. I thought we had every chance and she was beautifully positioned all the way.

“The ground obviously didn’t inconvenience her but she’s done all her winning on good to firm before. She’s done everything except win a Group One. She has placed in one and now she just has to run in Group Ones and try to win one. It is up to the trainer to be as devious and Machiavellian as possible and find the right Group One to run in.

“They are great breeders, Elite, and they bred Marsha as well as Tiffany and of course Soviet Song, who did so well for James Fanshawe. They will do what they did with Marsha and sell her at the end of next year. The wonderful thing about training for them is that they make up their minds early and say ‘you’ve got until she’s four or you’ve got until she’s five’, so I’ve got another year.

“She may possibly go to Germany for the Grosser Preis Von Bayern. I think it is November 10 in Munich. We won it with Alpinista and we won it with Albanova. So if she is all right after this, we will go there.”