Kalpana firmly on course for King George as Ascot despite quick ground

The daughter of Study Of Man will attempt to exact revenge on Calandagan in the mile and a half Group One on July 25 after finishing second behind the Francis-Henri Graffard-trained gelding 12 months ago.

After making a triumphant return to action in the Group Three Sky Sports Racing Aston Park Stakes at Newbury, the Juddmonte-owned mare went down by a short-head when attempting to follow that victory up at Royal Ascot in the Group Two Hardwicke Stakes.

And despite the prospect of Kalpana, who has registered back-to-back Group One wins at the track in the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes, facing quick ground once again at the Berkshire venue, the Kingsclere handler is confident of a big run.

Balding said: "I'm very happy with Kalpana. We are just prepping and building her up towards the King George.

"It looks like being a strong renewal of the race, as it should be for the money on offer, but she loves Ascot and she is in great form.

"She goes on any ground. If it happens to rain then that would be better for her, but she proved in the Hardwicke last time out that she is pretty damn good on quick ground as well."

Galiyan gearing towards Leger

A tilt at Classic glory could now come on to the agenda for Galiyan with Balding plotting out a path to the Betfred St Leger at Doncaster in September for the Galiway colt following his close second in the Group Three Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket on Thursday.

Balding said: “I thought he ran a great race. He is just learning how to race, but he stays well.

"He has got a big future, I hope. I think we can treat him as a St Leger horse on the back of that run.

"I would hope we can now look at another St Leger trial for him on his next start."