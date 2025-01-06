Kalif Du Berlais could head to Kingmaker or Game Spirit next

When asked if he thought he was potentially an Arkle horse, he added: “I think if the ground was very testing it would be interesting and it will be interesting to see what his new handicap mark is on Tuesday too but there are plenty of good races that he can run in.

“I was particularly chuffed with him, he travelled and jumped and did everything we wanted of him," Nicholls told Betfair in the latest Ditcheat Diary .

He faced only two rivals in the Sonic The Hedgehog 3 In Cinemas Now Novices' Limited Handicap Chase but came home strongly to win by nine-and-half lengths leaving his trainer with much to ponder.

Paul’s Ditcheat Diary 🗒️ @BetfairBarry caught up with @PFNicholls to chat through recent winners, next likely targets and the week ahead. pic.twitter.com/twwObf8tsp

“Our next step up will tell us exactly where we are. There is a race at Windsor in two weeks’ time worth quite a lot of money but Caldwell Potter might run there.

“Then there’s of course Warwick and the Kingmaker, the Game Spirit which has been a good race for novices and five-year-olds. It all depends on what Dan does with L’Eau Du Sud and Nicky with Sir Gino, but we’ll see what’s what but I'd like to run him in one of those good races and see which way we're going because I do think he’s progressive."

Stablemate No Drama This End made a sparkling racecourse debut at Warwick 24 hours earlier, winning the bumper in style. It was a performance that impressed his trainer and left him pondering a Cheltenham Festival tilt with the five-year-old.

“He did that very nicely, I was very pleased with him and we like what we saw at home. I thought he was very impressive and while he’s very much next year’s horse, wow that was some performance," Nicholls enthused.

“I don’t think there’s any real stand-out horse this year in bumpers bar David Pipe's Windbeneathmywings who’s been the best in the UK so far at Ascot, and I’m definitely going to enter him at Cheltenham.

“He’s relaxed, easy to ride and would stay on strongly up the hill. We may look at that but it will be one more run again in a bumper and then novice hurdling in the autumn.”