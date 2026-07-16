Walker wonderland

It is fair to say Ed Walker’s two-year-old team haven’t exactly pulled up any trees so far in 2026, with surprise debut winner Crazy Cubana and second-time-out scorers Alfred Wallace and The Ginger Kid the three winners from that age group so far. All three have met with defeat since.

However, Walker has yet to really unleash his better prospects if his comments in the Guide are anything to go by. That changes on Friday.

Shoot You Down is a 400,000gns Mehmas colt who is a full brother to Adrian Keatley’s useful 2025 two-year-old performer Rochfortbridge, a debut winner last summer who placed at Listed level. The dam never raced but hails from a decent Juddmonte family that traces back to the likes of Chester House and Empire Maker. Walker described Shoot You Down as “one of the most exciting two-year-olds in the yard”.

He has been declared for the opening 7f novice contest at Newbury on Friday - a race that boasts recent winners such as future Group 1 scorers Bayside Boy, Chaldean and Gewan. Walker often leaves a fair bit to work on with his juveniles, but Shoot You Down is bred to hit the ground running, and a bold first showing wouldn’t at all surprise.

It does look a potentially warm race, however, with Charlie Appleby’s Force of Light very much taking the eye on pedigree. He is a full brother to Middle Park Stakes and Dewhurst Stakes winner/2000 Guineas third Shadow of Light, a three-parts brother to Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes winner Earthlight (by Shamardal) and a half-brother to Grade 1-placed 2025 7f 2yo winner Wild Desert.

All three of those siblings were successful first time out, and Appleby’s two-year-olds have been in rare old form these past couple of weeks. He will likely be priced accordingly, however,

Reece James endured a disappointing night in Atlanta on Wednesday, but his Faith In Florence could well provide him with something of a tonic in the following 6f fillies’ maiden on the card.

Another by Mehmas from the Ed Walker yard, she commanded 300,000gns at auction and counts July Cup and King’s Stand Stakes winner Oxted among her siblings. There was much to like about her debut fourth at Yarmouth, where she ran green and found herself short of room at a vital stage, only really gathering her stride at the line approached.

Faith In Florence ought to improve a fair chunk for that initial outing and, as the fifth did when winning at Kempton last week, she can improve enough to strike at the second time of asking.

That said, there are one or two interesting newcomers in the field. George Boughey’s Takaaful is a well-regarded Minzaal filly who comes from a sharp Shadwell family, while Andrew Balding’s Lady In Hay is a St Mark’s Basilica half-sister to Listed-placed dual 7f 2yo winner Anna Swan.