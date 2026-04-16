Just Call Me Angel to be trained for Italian 1000 Guineas

Dunlop said: “She won her Group Two in Italy last year, which was their championship two-year-old race, and she is going to go run in the Italian 1000 Guineas.

And having come through the exercise with flying colours, the Newmarket handler will now take aim at the Group Three Premio Regina Elena with the Cayton Park Stud Limited-owned filly.

The daughter of Dark Angel, who signed off last season with a Group Two victory at San Siro in the Premio Dormello in October, was partnered by Rab Havlin in the workout on the Rowley Mile ahead of the final day of the Craven Meeting.

“We were very happy with her there, and she has worked well. She looks to have matured well from two to three, so fingers she can go well. It was a decent bit of work, and we did this instead of running in a trial or anything like that.

“It is a very valuable race in Italy so we thought we would give it a go and see if we can do it again."

While Just Call Me Angel will be campaigned at a mile on her next start, Dunlop will consider stretching her out to ten furlongs should the opportunity present itself.

He added: “I thought about running her in the Blue Riband at Epsom, and I think she will stay ten furlongs.

“This is a good starting point and we will see how that goes. She has travelled down there before, which is a big deal, and she won by a long way there and the runner-up has won the trial race there.

“I’m sure there will be some other French and British horses going, but she merits her chance. We will start with the Italian 1000 Guineas, but beyond that it is a case of how far she will stay.

“She is an improving filly that will hopefully be fun this year.”