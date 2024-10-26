Jumps season horses to follow: Timeform ultimate tracker horses

Racing fans of a certain vintage will associate the name Young Buster with a smart Flat performer who plied his trade mainly over a mile-and-a-quarter in the early-1990s for Geoff Wragg. His modern-day namesake promises to stay three times that distance, however, and could well land a valuable pot in one of the many regional Nationals staged over the winter. He certainly knows where the winning post is, having tasted success over hurdles prior rattling off a hat-trick once sent chasing last season. Admittedly the wins have dried up for Young Buster since then, but he bumped into the enigmatic Captain Morgs on a going day at Aintree when last seen in May and seems sure to prove competitive off a BHA mark of 133, particularly once his stamina is drawn out even more (he goes very well in the mud). Indeed, he’ll hold strong claims of regaining the winning thread if taking up his entry at Kelso this weekend. (Phil Turner)

And Pep Guardiola sometimes thinks he’s got a selection headache! Lucinda Russell, the most powerful yard in the North these days when it comes to mixing it at the major festivals, has seen a surge in well-bred, imposing physical specimens pass through her hands amidst her ascent in recent years, and another conveyor belt full of them look set to go chasing this season. Picking just one runs a very high risk of missing a cracker or three, therefore, but the vote in a highly competitive ballot goes to Bois Guillbert, a beneficiary of the recent introduction of junior hurdles in that he was able to learn his craft in calmer waters. Bois Guillbert has looked a chasing type from day one and promises to clear fences with more dash than he sometimes has hurdles, yet he reached a fairly useful level over timber and shaped well on his comeback at Perth when almost certainly in need of the outing. (Dan Barber)

Four wins and three placed efforts from just nine starts under Rules is clearly the profile of a horse you want to keep on side and Doyen Quest appeals as one who’ll continue to pay his way whatever route his shrewd yard choses for him in 2024/25. His reappearance second in Chepstow’s Silver Trophy represented another step-up in form and the manner in which he went through that race suggests he’ll continue to hold his own in similarly valuable handicap hurdles, particularly with longer trips still to explore. Doyen Quest looks all over a chaser to my eyes, though, and I’ll be particularly excited if connections opt to switch him to the larger obstacles sooner rather than later. A stoutly-bred gelding, he’d have won an Irish maiden point on his debut back in 2022 but suffering late tack issues and, if everything goes to plan, I’m confident he’ll develop into a significantly better chaser than hurdler in time. (Phil Turner)