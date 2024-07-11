July Stakes at Newmarket report and replay: Whistlejacket dominates July Stakes

Ryan Moore bounced his mount out of the stalls and though the winner drifted to his left throughout the closing stages, the win was never really in any doubt for the Aidan O'Brien-trained colt who was last seen finishing fourth in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The strongly-supported Whistlejacket (11/10f) saw off his five rivals in the July Stakes at Newmarket, with Billboard Star (13/2) well held back in second place.There was a further three quarters of a length back to the third Aomori City.

Reaction of winning connections

Coolmore’s Paul Smith indicated the colt will now step up to Group One level for his next assignment.

He said: “He did it well and we’re very happy with him. He probably learnt a lot at Ascot and he was a little bit green that day, but I think he has appreciated the step up to six and a little cut in the ground and it worked well.

“He’s always found work very easy at home and ticked many of the boxes, so we were very hopeful. He ran a good race at Ascot and came fourth. He learnt a lot and that showed on the track today.

“I think we will look at something like the Prix Morny or the Phoenix Stakes, those two races come to mind.”

Moore felt the return to a longer trip had played to Whistlejacket’s strengths.

He said: “Obviously Ascot was good to firm and today is good to soft, but it’s not too bad at all. Perhaps the extra furlong is more probably significant (than ground).

“He didn’t run a bad race at Ascot, he wasn’t beaten far and as you saw today, it’s his fourth race and he’s still racing green. I think he’s a smart colt and he will have to step up again but he has class.

"He’s just a little bit of a raw horse still, a big, big boy. He does his work quite easily at home. He’s a fast horse and I think we will probably stay at six furlongs for the time being.”