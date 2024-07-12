July Festival day two Newmarket diary: 'There is a nice pot in him'

Our man at the track Graham Clark chats to Roger Varian, Charlie Johnson and Ralph Beckett as he gathers clues for the future on day two of the July Festival at Newmarket.

Jab packs a punch for Varian Roger Varian has had his fair share of useful fillies pass through his hands and while Elmalka might be the current queen of Carlburg Stables he appears to have another leading lady in Jabaara judging by her excellent effort on her return to Group One company at Newmarket. While the daughter of Exceed And Excel still has a way to go to reach the heights of this year’s 1000 Guineas heroine she appears a Group race winner in waiting, if her runner’s-up effort in the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes is anything to go by. Although it was a third defeat at the hands of Porta Fortuna for the Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum-owned filly she looks to have taken a big step forward from her two year old form when following up two Listed victories with an admirable second in the mile prize. An ease down in grade for the Group Three Oak Tree Stakes at Goodwood is next on the agenda and on this evidence she should be hard to beat in the seven furlong test. Varian said: “We took a chance running her and she had to step up. The winner is a class filly, but we are delighted that we came out second ahead of the rest. “The Falmouth Stakes is always a small field and I thought if we brought Jabaara here fresh then she could run into a place and I’m delighted that we did. “We will see how she comes out of this, but we could go back to seven furlongs for the Oak Tree Stakes at Goodwood.” As for Elmalka she will also be on the lorry to Goodwood where she will be stepped up to a mile and a quarter for the first time when tackling the Qatar Nassau Stakes. Varian said: “I never considered this for Elmalka after Ascot. She will now go for the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood."

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Thunder rumbling as long-term project Those who like a long-term project to follow ought to make note of Thunder Wonder who trainer Charlie Johnston described as being a ‘cracking three year old’. Although the Night Of Thunder colt failed to better his third in a course and distance maiden 20 days ago when finishing sixth in the Weatherbys British EBF Maiden Stakes the Middleham handler is confident he remains a colt with plenty of potential. Johnston said: “I thought from four out to three out we travelled into it second best. We went past Aidan O’Brien’s horse (Mount Kilimanjaro) and at that point I thought we were going to finish second. “At that point he rolled around a lot under pressure. He is still quite immature both physically and mentally. "The ballsy move would be to forget about him until next year as I’m sure he will be a cracking three year old. “Maybe we will just sit tight for six weeks now and try and get his head in front near the back end. I wouldn’t have come down here twice with him if I didn’t think he was above average.”

Davies dazzling for Crisfords It is no secret that Harry Davies is a rising star of the weighing room, but Ed Crisford believes his first Group Two victory aboard Arabian Dusk in Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes underlines why he, and his dad Simon, were keen to secure his services for the season. Finding talent for the track is an important part of the game, but equally vital is building relationships with those that will be doing the business in the saddle for years to come and the decision by the Crisford team to take a punt on giving the 19 year old more opportunities is now starting to be rewarded. Crisford said: “Harry has been a big part of the team this year coming in and riding out for us. "We have been popping him on a few horses and he has been doing really well. He is a really talented rider and has been a big part of the team at home. “It is a case of moulding him right as well and days like this will do that. Riding is all about confidence and it is great for him to get his first Group race winner in Britain. “We have used James Doyle a lot, but obviously he was signed up to Wathnan Racing, and Roger Varian is using him a lot this season. "You need to be attached to someone and since Harry has started coming in riding out things have just naturally progressed. “We are a young team ourselves and to succeed you need people attached to stable that come in and know the horses and staff and Harry fits the bill.” Away from the racetrack Crisford recently enjoyed a whistlestop tour of Germany to watch England defeat Switzerland 5-3 on penalties in the quarter-finals at Euro 2024. And on the back of that victory, and their 2-1 semi-final success over the Netherlands on Wednesday, Crisford is tipping England to go all the way and beat Spain in Sunday’s final. He added: “It was an unbelievable atmosphere and the England fans were amazing. Six of us went out there, including George Boughey and myself. It was great fun watching great football. To watch England win on penalties was amazing. “I think England will win the final on Sunday 2–1 in extra time with Phil Foden scoring first.”

Super Saturday tips! July Cup at Newmarket and John Smiths Cup at York

Monaco one for the tracker Getting on the right side of a horse capable of climbing the handicap ranks is always a nice feeling. And while the Ralph Beckett-trained Mr Monaco was out of luck when finishing third in the bet365 Handicap he could be a name to note. Beckett said: “Mr Monaco is a lovely horse. He just got left alone in the middle in the track and the race happened away from him. “He travelled very well, but didn’t get taken as far as we hope, but I’m not suggesting that would have affected the result. “Over that mile and a quarter trip I’d be hopeful there is a nice pot in him.”