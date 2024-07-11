July Festival day one diary | 'He has got a big race in him'

Graham Clark was our man at the track on day one of the July Festival at Newmarket and he's been uncovering horses to follow.

Chip off the old block It is often said that no one remembers who came in second, but try telling that to trainer Eve Johnson Houghton after Billboard Star looked every inch a bargain buy following his fine effort in defeat on the opening day of Newmarket’s July Festival. Picked up for 38,000 guineas by the Blewbury handler, the gelded son of Advertise, who is a half brother to her 2021 Windsor Castle Stakes hero Chipotle, appears another bit of shrewd business after finishing second in the Group Two in the Kingdom Of Bahrain July Stakes. It was at the July Festival 12 months ago when the Aidan O’Brien-trained City Of Troy blitzed his rivals in the Superlative Stakes and once again plenty were clamouring to get among the action following the success of his stablemate Whistlejacket in the six furlong test. And although Billboard Star had to settle for second best behind the Ballydoyle runner on this occasion he could well make his mark at pattern race level judging by this performance with more progress likely still to come. Johnson-Houghton said: “I’m absolutely thrilled with him as he only cost 38,000 guineas. He has taken a long time to come to hand compared to Chipotle and he is now only just coming to himself. “That was only his third run, whereas Whistlejacket had already run three times and been to Royal Ascot. “He is in the Gimcrack at York, and we will have a look at that, and he is also in the Two Year Old Trophy at Redcar. We will look at anything nice that is open to geldings.”

Charlton outlines plans Harry Charlton was out of luck in third with Time Lock in the feature Group Two Princess Of Wales’s Stakes, however he hopes it will be a different story at York on July 27th when stepping Hampton Court Stakes runner-up King’s Gambit to the same level in the Sky Bet York Stakes. While this will represent another rise in class for the son of Saxon Warrior, Charlton is confident this year's impressive London Gold Cup winner has the ability to make his mark at that level. He said: “King’s Gambit will run in the Sky Bet Stakes at York. It will be interesting to see how he goes. It is against older horses, so who knows who will turn up. “He seems in good form. He worked well yesterday, and he will then work again next week and head to York." As for Time Lock a trip to the Qatar Goodwood Festival could beckon with Charlton outlining two options. He added: “We were very happy with her. She ran a solid race on ground that was a bit soft for her. She just petered out a bit in the final furlong, but the winner (Giavellotto) is a solid horse. “There is the Group Three Glorious Stakes at Goodwood, or the Group Two Lillie Langtry there, which she ran in last year on bottomless ground behind Sumo Sam, but if it came up better ground we could look at that as well.” Those eager to see where impressive Golden Gates Stakes winner Hand Of God will appear next will have to wait a bit longer according to Charlton. He added: “Plans are just on hold at the moment with him as he might just need a little bit of time. He does have a Great Voltigeur entry, but I feel that is unlikely. It will be more of a backend campaign for him.”

Moswaat one to watch on soft The Ayr Gold Cup might still be two months away, but it is a race that could well be on the mind of trainer Roger Varian for Moswaat, who showed what he can do when finishing second in the Bet Boost Atbet365 Handicap. Racing with soft in the going description for the first time this year the Kodiac colt could be tailor made for the six furlong speed test north of the border on September 21st provided conditions underfoot have plenty of juice in. Varian said: “He ran very well, but he does like soft ground. The good to soft ground today suited him well. “He has got a big race in him over six furlongs, or a stiff five furlongs.”

