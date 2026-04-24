Judge reverses decision after wrong winner called after photo finish at Perth

Ksar D'Oudairies and Fiskardo, both trained by Mickey Bowen, fought out a pulsating finish and after deliberations, the judge called the former the winner.

However, nearly one hour after the finish of the race, the result was reversed with Fiskardo given the verdict by a nose.

The stewards’ report on the incident read: “An enquiry was held to establish the circumstances surrounding why the Judge incorrectly announced KSAR D’DOUDAIRIES (FR) as the winner and FISKARDO (IRE) as the second placed horse before subsequently re-announcing the correct result after the weighed in signal was given.

“The Judge, the Photo-Finish Operator, and the Chief Steward were interviewed. Having heard their evidence, a report was forwarded to the Head Office of the British Horseracing Authority for further consideration.”

A BHA spokesman said on Friday evening: “As noted in the stewards’ report, an incorrect result was called in the final race at Perth today, with a report forwarded to the BHA’s head office. We regret the confusion and understandable frustration arising from this. We will now review the incident and will comment further when the appropriate process has been carried out.”