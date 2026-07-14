Juddmonte Irish Oaks runners and latest betting

The former was an impressive winner of the Betfred Oaks before finishing a disappointing fourth in the Paddy Power Pretty Polly just three weeks after, but looks a big contender for the Joseph O'Brien stable.

Earth Shot is being sent over by William Haggas after winning the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot, when denying Johanna Walsh by a head who could reoppose in this contest. Her previous outing came at Goodwood when touched off in the Height Of Fashion Stakes by Inis Mor. David Menuisier's filly also holds an entry in the race after connections paid the 50,000 euros supplementary fee.

Aidan O'Brien has five entries in the race, with Amelia Earhart being the shortest price of them at 5/1 but she will have to bounce back from her run in the Betfred Oaks when she didn't give her running as the 7/4 favourite.

An interesting contender is Sparan Nua, who is unbeaten in her three career runs. She won the Darley Munster Oaks at Cork last month and on the back of that has been supplemented for the race.

Latest Juddmonte Irish Oaks betting

Paddy Power & Sky Bet: 5-2 Earth Shot, Thundering On, 4 Johanna Walsh, 5 Amelia Earhart, Sparan Nua, 10 Inis Mor, Rebel Moon, 20 Sugar Island, 33 Cameo, 50 Beautify, Composing