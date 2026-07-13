Juddmonte Irish Oaks preview: Earth Shot ready to take aim

The daughter of Time Test was purchased by Wathnan Racing prior to her run last month, and made an immediate repayment on the investment when beating Joahanna Walsh by a head in the Group Two contest.

Richard Brown, the owners’ racing manager, feels there’s improvement to come at the weekend.

“All seems well. William (Haggas) and his team seem very happy with her, there’s a nice gap between Ascot and the Irish Oaks on Saturday, so I’m looking forward to seeing her out again,” he told Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

“It was tough on her at Ascot, there was a loose horse, Ryan (Moore) had to come wide and James (Doyle) even wider. But I think there are very positive takeaways from it. She was still green a furlong-and-a-half out and took a while to change her legs and gather momentum, and finished strongly.

“I think the course will suit and we’re looking forward to running her.”