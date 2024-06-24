Juddmonte International target for Horizon Dore

Horizon Dore could return to Britain later in the summer following his fine third in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Trained by Patrice Cottier in France, the four-year-old was third to King Of Steel on his first foray to Ascot for the Champion Stakes last October. Following some fine form on home soil in the early part of this season – which included a narrow reversal in the Prix d’Ispahan – he returned to Berkshire for a shot at Auguste Rodin in one of the Royal meeting’s feature events, going down by less than two lengths to Aidan O’Brien’s star performer. While Horizon Dore was scratched from Sandown’s Coral-Eclipse on Monday morning, York’s Juddmonte International Stakes could be on the agenda later in the summer. “We were very happy with our results during Royal Ascot week,” said Pauline Chehboub, racing manager for her family’s Gousserie Racing operation who part-own the gelding.