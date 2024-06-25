Juddmonte International preview: Record overseas entry

The prestigious race had its prize money boosted to a record £1,250,000 for the 2024 renewal and the longest traveller would be Durezza, the Japanese St Leger victor, who is owned by the enthusiastic Carrot Farm Co syndicate. Trained by Tomohito Ozeki, the stable has taken horses to win in Hong Kong, however this would be a first European foray for the team. The colt will be hoping to finish one better than Zenno Rob Roy, who made the 25,000-mile round trip to finish second in this race, nearly twenty years ago.

Continental Europe could have a strong hand with no less than five entries have been made by operations in France and Germany. The Gallic quartet are Zarakem, Horizon Dore, Calandagan and Zarir. Best known to UK racing fans will be Zarakem and Horizon Dore who both put in strong performances to finish second and third in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Asco last week.

Marseille based trainer Jerome Reynier sends Zarakem in a tilt at a race that French handlers have not claimed since the 1987 triumph of Triptych for Patrick Biancone. Completing the French raid are the Francis-Henri Grafford duo of Zarir, a progressive type, already thrice placed in pattern company for in the famous silks of HH The Aga Khan and Calandagan who won the King Edward VII Stakes last time out.

The Munich base of Sarah Steinberg has entered its first contender in Fantastic Moon, the German Derby winner would be making his British debut.

Leading an 11-strong entry from Ireland is City of Troy who was most impressive when winning the Betfred Derby for Coolmore and Aidan O’Brien. Having already won the race on six previous occasions, the Ballydoyle representatives currently number ten, also featuring Auguste Rodin and Continuous (successful in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur last season). The other Irish entry comes from John Joseph Murphy with Group One winner, White Birch.