Juddmonte International entries and latest betting

John and Thady Gosden's charge won the race last season and is now Timeform's top-rated horse in Europe following his brilliant win in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Knavesmire Group One is his confirmed next target.

Calandagan, second to City Of Troy in 2025, and French Derby winner Constitution River are next best with Minnie Hauk the other runner at a single-figure price.

Her trainer Aidan O'Brien holds a strong hand his other entries including Diamond Necklace, Hawk Mountain, Benvenuto Cellini and Precise.

Latest Juddmonte International betting

Sky Bet and Paddy Power prices: 4-5 Ombudsman, 5 Calandagan, Constitution River, 8 Minnie Hauk, 12 Diamond Necklace, Gethin, Hawk Mountain, 14 Almaqam, Benvenuto Cellini, Gstaad, More Thunder, Precise, Saddadd, 16 A Boy Named Susie, Item, Opera Ballo, Purview, Zaydann, 20 See The Fire, 25 Causeway, Damysus, Pride Of Arras, Royal Champion, 40 bar