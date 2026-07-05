Juddmonte Farms have retired Field Of Gold to stud

Juddmonte reported on their website that Field Of Gold is on course to make a full recovery from the setback (a bacterial lung infection) that kept him from his intended Group 1 targets this season, the Lockinge Stakes and the Queen Anne Stakes.

They revealed that Field Of Gold will not be ready to return to top-level racing this year and so they have taken the decision to prepare him for a career at stud.

Field Of Gold made an immediate impression as a juvenile, following up his maiden win with a taking performance in the Solario Stakes.

The following season he landed the Craven Stakes and Irish 2000 Guineas before his crowning moment in the St James' Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

His trainer John Gosden said: “Field Of Gold combined speed, looks and class in bountiful measure. He possessed incredible acceleration and a superb action which he demonstrated in the St James’s Palace Stakes.

"A very powerful and well-balanced colt with a great temperament”.

Field Of Gold will now stand alongside his sire Kingman at Juddmonte.