Jubilee Alpha turns in dominant display at Taunton

Jubilee Alpha turned the tables on her Newbury conqueror Listentoyourheart to claim top honours in the Byerley Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Taunton.
By his own admission, it has been a relatively quiet festive period for trainer Paul Nicholls, having saddled just one winner from his previous 22 runners, but hopes were high ahead of Jubilee Alpha’s second successive Listed assignment in Somerset.
The five-year-old finished third behind Listentoyourheart at the Coral Gold Cup meeting – but while the latter was completing a hat-trick over obstacles, Jubilee Alpha was making her hurdling debut and first start since finishing second in the spring, so was entitled to improve ahead of the rematch.
Listentoyourheart was the 13-8 favourite to confirm the placings, but came under pressure from the home turn, whereas Jubilee Alpha – in receipt of 5lb – travelled strongly under Harry Cobden.
Once given her head, the 15-8 chance quickened up smartly to seal the deal and was good value for the winning margin of three and a half lengths over the previously unbeaten Hollygrove Cha Cha, with Listentoyourheart only fourth.
Paddy Power reacted by cutting Jubilee Alpha’s odds for the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival to 12-1 from 20-1.
“She learnt a lot at Newbury. She was buried down on the inside, we didn’t go that fast and she was a bit keen, but ultimately I thought she’d learn a lot jumping,” Cobden told Racing TV.
“I know we didn’t win that day, but I thought we’d build on that run and she’s come here today a different mare.
“I thought she’d go and run a big race, purely on the fact that I wasn’t massively hard on her the last day, being it her first run of the year and her first run over hurdles, and I thought she’d improve a lot for the run.
“She’s probably got it all apart from size – she’s not the biggest in the world. But she travels well, she’s really got her jumping together and I think she’s going to keep progressing.”
On the stable form, the champion jockey added: “Some are running their races and some aren’t. Inthewaterside was brilliant on Saturday and this filly won today, but obviously there’s been quite a lot in between that haven’t probably run their races.
“I think with a flu jab and a few quiet weeks, they’ll hopefully bounce back in the new year.”
