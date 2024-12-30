Jubilee Alpha turns in dominant display at Taunton

By his own admission, it has been a relatively quiet festive period for trainer Paul Nicholls, having saddled just one winner from his previous 22 runners, but hopes were high ahead of Jubilee Alpha’s second successive Listed assignment in Somerset.

The five-year-old finished third behind Listentoyourheart at the Coral Gold Cup meeting – but while the latter was completing a hat-trick over obstacles, Jubilee Alpha was making her hurdling debut and first start since finishing second in the spring, so was entitled to improve ahead of the rematch.

Listentoyourheart was the 13-8 favourite to confirm the placings, but came under pressure from the home turn, whereas Jubilee Alpha – in receipt of 5lb – travelled strongly under Harry Cobden.

Once given her head, the 15-8 chance quickened up smartly to seal the deal and was good value for the winning margin of three and a half lengths over the previously unbeaten Hollygrove Cha Cha, with Listentoyourheart only fourth.

Paddy Power reacted by cutting Jubilee Alpha’s odds for the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival to 12-1 from 20-1.