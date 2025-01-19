Jubilee Alpha books ticket to Cheltenham Festival with Windsor success

She was driven out in the testing conditions to bear the long-time leader by a length and three-quarters, with Nicky Henderson's Khrisma (8/1) running an encouraging race back in third.

Sent off the 8/13 favourite on the back of an impressive win at Taunton at the end of December, the daughter of Flemensfirth was handy throughout and took up the running from Bluey (4/1) at the final flight.

Following the race Paddy Power trimmed Jubilee Alpha into 8/1 from 10/1 for the Grade Two Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Festival.

Nicholls said: “I can get her a bit better than today as three weeks was soon enough to run after Taunton. I wanted to get another run into her before Cheltenham and today was brilliant.

“She had a big weight in ground that probably doesn’t suit her as deep as that. It was an obvious race to go for so I’m thrilled for her.

“We ran her at Newbury then at Taunton and today was always in the back of my mind that it was soon enough, but we hadn’t done a lot with her. I’ve a nice gap now to get her really well for Cheltenham.

“She had good bumper form last season, but she has taken a step forward. I know I can get better than today with a bit of time. She is one of a few nice chances for Cheltenham. She is an exciting filly.”

“She wouldn’t be in love with that ground, I thought it was a good performance in the end,” Cobden said.

“She had a hefty penalty for winning that Listed race at Taunton, I loved the way she went through the race.

“That race at Cheltenham is probably made for her, isn’t it?"