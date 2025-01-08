JP McManus and the Turners' Novices' Hurdle: Is The New Lion the one to end the long wait?

Where it all began

There are many fans of racing for whom Istabraq winning the old 'Sunalliance' will still feel like it were yesterday - or last season, anyway. The truth is it was 28 seasons ago, and the great horse's owner JP McManus has yet to win the race since.

McManus, trainer Aidan O’Brien and jockey Charlie Swan had won it with Urubande as well the year before Istabraq in 1997, by which point it must have felt like the softest of targets for one of the sport’s wealthiest and most influential punters.

This was the race where it all began for McManus. He’d landed a monumental and well-storied gamble in the very same contest to open his Cheltenham Festival account with the green and gold hoops courtesy of Mister Donovan in the early-80s, and Istabraq’s subsequent exploits in becoming a legendary, triple Champion Hurdle winner can only have fuelled the fire for further success in the principal two-and-a-half mile race for budding hurdlers.

And yet here we are - 2025 and McManus is still probing, still paying his money and hoping against hope he can unearth the next ace in the pack. He’s done just that via other routes since those days, of course. Binocular (2010), Jezki (2014), Buveur D'Air (2017, 2018), Espoir d'Allen (2019) and Epatante (2020) have all brought more Champion Hurdle riches, though none of them took in the race still registered as the Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle.

Dan Skelton has never struck me as a man likely to struggle under the weight of a little pressure, but all being well come March 12 his highly promising horse The New Lion - recently acquired by JP from Darren and Annaley Yates for an undisclosed fee - will be bidding to break a long run of frustration in the opening race on day two of the Festival.

Skelton has trained just eight winners for McManus up to this point.

Unlucky for some

It’s not like McManus has come to this particular battle, now known as the Turners, mob-handed over the years. Far from it, in fact. There were three quiet editions for the owner straight after Istabraq - no dog in the fight as it were - and no Festival at all in 2001 after the horrors of foot-and-mouth disease swept through Britain and beyond.

Since then, McManus has only had 13 runners across 12 of the 26 subsequent renewals of the Turners. Four of those have finished second and one other was third, resulting in a place strike-rate of 38.4%. There was one faller and the other seven all finished out of the money.

The one year he was double-entered, the two horses ended up sixth and 15th, while in terms of trainers it's predictably Nicky Henderson who has provided the most runners with five.

Edward O’Grady and Alan King have saddled two apiece for the big meeting’s winning-most owner, and all four have managed to hit the frame. Perhaps even more surprisingly, McManus’s past two Turners runners have been trained by Padraig Roche and Philip Hobbs.