Joseph O’Brien working back from the Arc de Triomphe with Al Riffa

The four-year-old, who was a Group One winner at two, momentarily gave the Derby hero something to think about in the closing stages at Sandown, beaten only a length in the hands of Dylan Browne McMonagle.

He is now being freshened up to return in the autumn, where sights are firmly locked on reaching ParisLongchamp on October 3 for a shot at Europe’s richest middle-distance prize.

His route to the French capital is still to be decided, but connections are hopeful the son of Wootton Bassett can make his mark in the second half of the season.

“It was a great run, he ran a fantastic race,” said O’Brien.

“He’s pulled up well and we’re looking forward to an autumn campaign for him now, excited about what the rest of the season has in stall for him, hopefully.

“The Arc would be the plan. We have a few ideas how we get there, but nothing has been finalised yet. We will see how the horse feels and then lock in our targets from there.”

