O’Brien has enjoyed big success in both codes since taking out his training licence in 2016 and his Flat racing exploits include two Melbourne Cup wins, an Irish Derby, a Breeders’ Cup success, a St Leger and a Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He will now be part of the training group that have horses with Juddmonte and he said on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast on Monday: “It’s a real privilege for us to be asked to train horses for the Juddmonte family and team there.

“Obviously they’ve had an incredible number of years as a historic operation and colours, so it really is a privilege.

“It came about through Barry Mahon some time ago, some of the team came and visited the yard and it went from there.

“We have a couple of two-year-olds, obviously at this stage of the season they will be second half of the season types.

“Hopefully we can have some success and it can be a long and fruitful relationship.

“It’s very hard to get horses that are capable of turning up in Classic and Group 1-type races, there’s only a certain amount in each generation, but some of the bigger breeding operations have the access to these incredible families.

“Juddmonte have that, so we hope that in the coming years we have the type of horse that can compete in those big races.”