Jonbon on course for Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown

The Nicky Henderson-trained eight-year-old triumphed by two-and-three-quarter lengths from Edwardstone in last year's renewal and could become the first back-to-back winner of the Grade 1 since the great Kauto Star in 2005 and 2006

Jonbon was narrowly beaten on his next start in the re-arranged Clarence House Chase at Cheltenham but returned in the spring to record two further top-level victories at Aintree, over two and a half miles, and back over the minimum trip at Sandown in the Celebration Chase.

Jonbon made a successful return to action in the Grade 2 Shloer Chase at Cheltenham last month after which Henderson mapped out an intended campaign with the Tingle Creek his next port of call.

Betfair spokesman, Barry Orr, commented: “Following his reappearance at Cheltenham Jonbon has been odds-on to retain his crown and that hasn’t changed at the 5-day stage but Edwardstone, at 11/2 and Quilixios, 13/2, are two who will keep him honest.”

Jonbon could renew rivalry with Shloer Chase second, Harry Fry’s Boothill, as well as the third-placed Edwardstone who claimed the 2022 Tingle Creek.

Henry de Bromhead’s Quilixios is a major contender from Ireland after comfortably beating Marine Nationale on his reappearance at Naas, while Joseph O’Brien could send Solness.

Joe Tizzard’s Haldon Gold Cup hero JPR One, Dan Skelton’s Unexpected Party and the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Master Chewy complete the potential field, with the latter expected to improve for his comeback run when fourth in a valuable handicap at Ascot a month ago.

Willy Twiston-Davies, assistant to his father, said: “He’s an intended runner, definitely. He deserves his shot at a race like this. He ran a very good race at Aintree in the spring (beaten a head by Found A Fifty) and was running a very good race in the Arkle (before falling).

“He’ll definitely improve for the run at Ascot. He had a lot of weight on good ground that day and he’s much more effective on soft ground. We’re quite excited about running him on Saturday.

"Obviously we know the task ahead, but I think he has an each-way chance and I wouldn’t be shocked if he sprung a surprise.”

The sponsors bet: 1/2 Jonbon, 11/2 Edwardstone, 13/2 Quilixios, 10/1 Boothill, 11/1 JPR One, 16/1 Master Chewy, 20/1 Solness, 50/1 Unexpected Party

