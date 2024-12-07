Jonbon easily defended his Tingle Creek crown

Jonbon emulated Kauto Star as he ran out an emphatic winner again in the Grade 1 Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown.

The Nicky Henderson-trained gelding (8/13 favourite) was always prominent and easily defended his title in the Grade 1, adding an eighth top-level victory to his ledger and becoming the first horse since the great Kauto Star to win back-to-back renewals of the prestigious two-mile contest. Always up with the pace under Nico De Boinville, Jonbon was less fizzy in the paddock than usual but came alive on the course, his only real mistake coming when taking off too early at the second fence. Quilixios (15/2), who tried to match strides with the winner for a long way, was a brave second ahead of the running-on JPR One, but this race was all about Jonbon once more who did his Champion Chase claims no harm here with another authoritative performance. Jonbon, for whom a Cheltenham Festival winner is the only thing missing on his CV, is now the general 5/2 favourite for March.

The winning rider said: "He’s the finished article now. I was happy the whole way around. Better ground would have drawn that winning distance out but he isn’t the sort of horse to put a massive performance in terms of winning distance. "He always saves a bit for himself, his ears were pricked and he was still a fresh horse, and it helps draw out their longevity." Edwardstone, winner of the Tingle Creek two years ago, was one of two early fallers in Saturday's race, but, along with Master Chewy, was reported to be up ok afterwards.

A lot for Nico De Boinville to celebrate

Clarence House next stop Henderson said: “He’s returned with a little nick and I hope it’s just superficial, but it will get cleaned off straight away. The mistake at the first ditch – he’s jumped it so many time you’d think he’d know there wasn’t a crocodile in there but today he thought there was! So many horses do that. “He was up for a battle today, he wanted to battle earlier than even Nico wanted him to. He’s just a real true terrier but he’s a very classy terrier. He loves a scrap and wanted to go faster the whole way. “Surely we go the Clarence House next and then hopefully we’ll get into a fight with whoever they send over from Ireland at Cheltenham. “You’d have to say he’s right up there (with Sprinter Sacre and Altior). He’s been at the top of his game apart from the Clarence House last year which was unfortunate, otherwise he’d be one more ahead of the game. “He is the two-miler than can represent our country. We’ve got to fight against the enemy who are going to come over in force. We’ll have to see how Energumene (former Champion Chase winner) gets on tomorrow.”

De Boinville added on ITV Racing: “It’s hugely special. After Newcastle last weekend and now this it’s very special, and what a horse he is to win back-to- back Tingle Creeks, he’s quite something,” De Boinville told ITV Racing. “He really did find a lot there and his jumping is just getting better and better. It was probably miscommunication at the second but that was it. “It’s hard work out there and gruelling but he’s a hardy horse. He’s really maturing, Paddy (Murphy) looks after him after day and keeps him in good order.” Cheveley Park team pleased Richard Thompson of Cheveley Park Stud, owner of runner-up Quilixios, said: “We are really happy. We knew it would be tough against Jonbon. “He jumped great and is seven years old so hopefully he has a great future and to finish second in a Tingle Creek is great. I think better ground would suit and I liked the way Johnny (Burke, jockey) understood that Jonbon had gone and he looked after the horse. He then ran on again. “He has proved himself today and all the top two-mile races are open to him. He has shown he belongs there and it’s great to have a horse that can compete in Grade One company.”

Timeform first thoughts - David Cleary from Sandown Jonbon had made a highly encouraging return in landing the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham last month and built on that with one of his most authoritative performances, repeating his win in last season's Tingle Creek and running close to his very best. After a rare jumping lapse at the ditch in front of the stands – taking off too soon and leaving his hind legs behind – Jonbon did little else to worry his supporters, leading on the bridle at the sixth, clever when he needed to be at his other fences and drawing away with the minimum of fuss entering the straight. Jonbon needed keeping up to his work on the climb to the finish, though gruelling conditions made it hard for winners to look pretty. Jonbon's task was eased by the fall of his old rival Edwardstone four out, Quilixios and JPR One running their race to be placed but no match for the winner. Jonbon now had one more Tingle Creek win to his name than either Altior or Sprinter Sacre, and if his form is a little shy of that illustrious pair of Henderson greats, he is building a record to rival the former for consistency. Jonbon has unfinished business in the Clarence House – a rare lapse in his record – and the Champion Chase, which he was forced to miss last season; he looks in the form to right that. There's been nothing in his two races this season to worry connections with those targets in mind, the return of the dual Champion Chase winner Energumene at Cork potentially of more significance in that regard.