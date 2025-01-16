Jonbon and Energumene lead four Clarence contenders

Jonbon and Energumene will be joined by Boothill and Edwardstone in a fascinating BetMGM Clarence House Chase at Ascot on Saturday.
The Grade One is the centrepiece of the Berkshire Winter Million, with meetings at Windsor on Friday and Sunday either side of it for the first time this year.
While some may be disappointed with the small field size, only four went to post in 2022 when Willie Mullins’ dual Champion Chase hero Energumene came over for his first crack at the race.
Racegoers were treated to an epic battle, with Nicky Henderson’s Shishkin just coming out on top and the Seven Barrows handler will be hoping Jonbon can repeat the trick.
Energumene is now 11 but showed the fire still burns brightly when winning the Hilly Way on his return from almost 600 days off.
Jonbon’s record stands up to the closest scrutiny, as he has won 11 of 13 races over fences with his only defeats coming in the Arkle behind El Fabiolo and in this race 12 months ago when it was rearranged for Cheltenham and jumping errors cost him.
He was immaculate in winning the Tingle Creek by eight lengths and is favourite to win another Grade One.
Edwardstone and Boothill have something to find on the figures but were not that far behind Jonbon in the Shloer Chase.
There was one notable absentee, with Evan Williams deciding the ground was too quick for his Libberty Hunter. Unexpected Party was also not declared.
Another highlight on the card is the British debut of Jonbon’s stablemate Lulamba in the BetMGM Juvenile Hurdle.
His price collapsed last week for the Triumph Hurdle ahead of his anticipated debut at Kempton and he faces six rivals on this occasion.
Libberty Hunter given Game Spirit aim
Libberty Hunter will divert to Newbury’s Game Spirit Chase next month after he was not declared for Saturday’s Clarence House. Evan Williams’ progressive two-miler was runner-up in the Grand Annual at the Cheltenham Festival last term before subsequently making the frame in his first attempt in Grade One company at Aintree.
Libberty Hunter impressed when making a winning return at Prestbury Park in December and Williams had been keen to test his mettle against the likes of Jonbon and Energumene.
However, drying conditions at the Berkshire venue have seen Williams search for a plan-B and having avoided a clash with one Nicky Henderson chasing star, he could now be on course to take on another in Sir Gino at Newbury in early February.
“The ground has dried far too much for him, it has gone good in places and I would imagine it will have dried considerably more by the weekend,” said Williams.
“He’s a soft ground horse and it’s disappointing, but that’s the way it goes. We’ll try to get to Newbury on February 8 for the Game Spirit. That’s what we will try to do and we need cut in the ground really. It’s a tough enough ask (taking on these horses) as it is, without running on ground he doesn’t want.”
Libberty Hunter is a general 33/1 for the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March.
