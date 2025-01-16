Jonbon and Energumene lead four Clarence contenders

Jonbon and Energumene will be joined by Boothill and Edwardstone in a fascinating BetMGM Clarence House Chase at Ascot on Saturday.

The Grade One is the centrepiece of the Berkshire Winter Million, with meetings at Windsor on Friday and Sunday either side of it for the first time this year. While some may be disappointed with the small field size, only four went to post in 2022 when Willie Mullins’ dual Champion Chase hero Energumene came over for his first crack at the race. Racegoers were treated to an epic battle, with Nicky Henderson’s Shishkin just coming out on top and the Seven Barrows handler will be hoping Jonbon can repeat the trick. Energumene is now 11 but showed the fire still burns brightly when winning the Hilly Way on his return from almost 600 days off. Jonbon’s record stands up to the closest scrutiny, as he has won 11 of 13 races over fences with his only defeats coming in the Arkle behind El Fabiolo and in this race 12 months ago when it was rearranged for Cheltenham and jumping errors cost him. He was immaculate in winning the Tingle Creek by eight lengths and is favourite to win another Grade One.