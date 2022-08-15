Sporting Life
Johnny Murtagh: York memories including Peeping Fawn and Mastercraftsman v Sea The Stars

By Sporting Life
08:59 · MON August 15, 2022

Our columnist Johnny Murtagh speaks to Oli Bell ahead of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York, featuring memories of Peeping Fawn and an epic Juddmonte International clash.

WATCH: Johnny Murtagh interview

  • Memories of riding at York
  • Winning the Sky Bet Ebor
  • Riding for Aidan O'Brien
  • Mastercraftsman v Sea The Stars
  • Frankel or Sea The Stars?
  • Shartash and Little Big Bear
  • Ladies Church
  • How to improve racecourse attendances

"Mastercraftsman was really flying going into York and I really fancied him," Murtagh recalls.

"We’d been beaten by Sea The Stars in the Guineas but really fancied our lad that day. We had three in the race so it was three against one.

"It was one of those great races. When I hit the front I could feel the roar of the crowd – then when Sea The Stars was coming you could feel it again.

"I sensed him coming but I thought my lad had more – and he did give more – but he just got by me in the last 150 yards.

"It still irks me – of course it does – you’d love to have won it but when you look back at what Sea The Stars did – six Group Ones – he kept doing it. The great thing about it is I know how good Mastercraftsman was, I know how good he was on that day, Aidan had him cherry-ripe, and it took Sea The Stars’ best to get by us but he did and that’s the sign of a great champion."

So, Baaeed, Frankel and Sea The Stars lock horns in a Juddmonte International - who would you want to be riding?

"Sea The Stars first," he says without hesitation.

"Frankel second and Baaeed third. I think the way Frankel ran would have suited Sea The Stars. Mick Kinane was always saying you couldn't go quick enough in front for him, and we tried a few times at Ballydoyle to do just that and get him at it but you couldn't.

"Baaeed has to do it again. I’m not taking anything away from him, he’s beaten everything thrown at him, but he hasn't taken on a horse like Mastercraftsman yet."

