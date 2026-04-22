The partnership first came together in April 2024 following the retirement of Paddy Brennan but now the rider is set to go freelance for the next campaign.

Speaking on Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast O'Brien said: “Johnny came to see me last week after he won the Listed race at Haydock and just said he wanted to go freelance. I shook his hand and wished him all the best and he did vice-versa.

“I think he’s ridden 34 winners for me this season so between Liam Harrison, Jack Brogan, Fern (O’Brien) and Tom Broughton they've ridden the rest of the others. Look we’ll be fine and Johnny just wants to spread his wings.

“He rode a lot of Jamie Snowden at Aintree, rides a lot for Emma Lavelle and lots of different trainers. I wanted him here to ride three mornings a week and I think he’d rather not commit to that amount of time at any once place and would rather spread himself around so that’s absolutely fine and we’ll go our separate ways.”