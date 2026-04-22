Fergal O'Brien has confirmed that he and stable jockey Johnny Burke will be parting company at the end of the season this weekend.
The partnership first came together in April 2024 following the retirement of Paddy Brennan but now the rider is set to go freelance for the next campaign.
Speaking on Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast O'Brien said: “Johnny came to see me last week after he won the Listed race at Haydock and just said he wanted to go freelance. I shook his hand and wished him all the best and he did vice-versa.
“I think he’s ridden 34 winners for me this season so between Liam Harrison, Jack Brogan, Fern (O’Brien) and Tom Broughton they've ridden the rest of the others. Look we’ll be fine and Johnny just wants to spread his wings.
“He rode a lot of Jamie Snowden at Aintree, rides a lot for Emma Lavelle and lots of different trainers. I wanted him here to ride three mornings a week and I think he’d rather not commit to that amount of time at any once place and would rather spread himself around so that’s absolutely fine and we’ll go our separate ways.”
O'Brien doesn't envisage rushing to appoint a replacement and is happy to use his current team.
“The boys have done very well, two years ago when Paddy retired Liam and Jack probably hadn't the experience to ride the lion share of them and Kielan Woods is there as well when he comes back from injury.
“He’s retained by the Megsons and there are plenty of jockeys there and hopefully we’ll have plenty of horses. We look like we’ll have a similar numbers again next year and we’re all very positive.
“Johnny has been a good part of the team for two years but sometimes a change is a good as rest."
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