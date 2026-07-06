A total of 33 horses remain in the prestigious handicap following the five-day stage and John and Thady Gosden's charge, successful on his reappearance at the Dante Festival, heads the market off the back of his second behind Opportunity in the Duke Of Edinburgh at Royal Ascot.

The progressive Yabher, a winner on his return at Goodwood, is a big player for William Haggas, while Danger Bay is bidding to follow-up his impressive Zetland Gold Cup success for the Ed Bethell team.

Hand Of God for Harry Charlton and Roger Varian's lightly-raced four-year-old Raammee are other leading fancies.

Latest John Smith’s Cup betting

Paddy Power & Sky Bet prices: 5 Warrant Holder, 6 Yabher, 7 Danger Bay, 10 Hand Of God, Raammee, 12 Alteraq, Respond, Sportingsilvermine, 16 Thunder Run, 20 Will Scarlet, 33 Auld Toon Lion, Crest Of Fire, Dain My Nut In, Empire Of Light, Great Bedwyn, Have Secret, Pearl River, Quai De Bethune, 40 bar.