You have to go back to 2010 to find the last three-year-old winner of the John Smith’s Cup – subsequent dual Woodbine Grade 1 winner Wigmore Hall – though Archivist ran well in third last season for the ‘Classic generation’, while a year earlier Remaadd was far from discredited in seventh as the first three-year-old to run in the race since 2019.

Receiving 10 lb from the older horses, it might prove tempting for connections of Pearl River (also has an entry at Ascot on Saturday) who was an impressive winner over C&D in May, though Crest Of Fire is unlikely to appear having been declared for Ascot on Friday.

Progressive four-year-olds have been the order of the day in recent renewals, and ante-post favourite Warrant Holder certainly fits the bill having suggested that his mark of 105 is a winnable one when finding only Opportunity too good when covering more ground from his wide draw in the Duke Of Edinburgh. His earlier win over C&D (last year’s John Smith’s Cup sixth Thunder Run second, Ayr winner Altareq third) is now working out very nicely and he must be high on any shortlist.

The equally progressive Yabher is respected despite a 12 lb rise for his all-the-way Goodwood win, but this will be a very different test, and preference instead is for Zetland Gold Cup winner Danger Bay. "You could possibly look at going to Royal Ascot, but the John Smith's Cup might be his race. However, I feel his capabilities may go a bit higher than that,” said Ed Bethell after that win. The form hasn’t worked out great, but his trainer’s high regard suggests an 8 lb rise is manageable; it’s worth noting the yard saddled the runner-up last term.