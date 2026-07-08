Nic Doggett picks out the four horses that top his shortlist for Saturday's John Smith's Cup at York.
You have to go back to 2010 to find the last three-year-old winner of the John Smith’s Cup – subsequent dual Woodbine Grade 1 winner Wigmore Hall – though Archivist ran well in third last season for the ‘Classic generation’, while a year earlier Remaadd was far from discredited in seventh as the first three-year-old to run in the race since 2019.
Receiving 10 lb from the older horses, it might prove tempting for connections of Pearl River (also has an entry at Ascot on Saturday) who was an impressive winner over C&D in May, though Crest Of Fire is unlikely to appear having been declared for Ascot on Friday.
Progressive four-year-olds have been the order of the day in recent renewals, and ante-post favourite Warrant Holder certainly fits the bill having suggested that his mark of 105 is a winnable one when finding only Opportunity too good when covering more ground from his wide draw in the Duke Of Edinburgh. His earlier win over C&D (last year’s John Smith’s Cup sixth Thunder Run second, Ayr winner Altareq third) is now working out very nicely and he must be high on any shortlist.
The equally progressive Yabher is respected despite a 12 lb rise for his all-the-way Goodwood win, but this will be a very different test, and preference instead is for Zetland Gold Cup winner Danger Bay. "You could possibly look at going to Royal Ascot, but the John Smith's Cup might be his race. However, I feel his capabilities may go a bit higher than that,” said Ed Bethell after that win. The form hasn’t worked out great, but his trainer’s high regard suggests an 8 lb rise is manageable; it’s worth noting the yard saddled the runner-up last term.
Hamad Al Jehani is another trainer who has shown deftness when targeting races, and is often underestimated. Quai De Bethune wasn’t given a hard time when sixth behind runaway winner Sallaal at Epsom last month but should be a much greater force with that run under his belt, and his Royal Ascot win last year (for Andrew Balding) suggests that this much quicker ground will be in his favour; a mark of 100 looks within range, too.
Newbury winner Hand Of God and Sandown runner-up Raammee (form looks very solid) are others worthy of plenty of respect, but the aforementioned Andrew Balding has a fine record in this race as you’d expect from a trainer who does well with late-maturing types.
The progressive Respond is the most obvious of his trio of four-year-olds in the entries, having done best of those behind Sallaal at Epsom when still showing signs of greenness, but this test might also suit his lightly-raced Urban Glimpse if the ground is deemed suitable. He weakened quickly here last time but looks well-treated on the pick of his three-year-old form and looks the type for whom a strongly-run race would suit best.
But with the forecast set fair, the final selection goes to Tycoon who has shown easily his best form when faced with rattling fast ground. A Windsor maiden winner for the Gosdens, he ran well over C&D on his first start for new connections last September, and went close at the same price of 22/1 when third at Newmarket in May. He has an alternative entry at Ascot over 12 furlongs (untried over that far), but this looks a better fit and he’s fancied to outrun lengthy odds once more.
John Smith's Cup four-cast
1. Warrant Holder
2. Quai De Bethune
3. Danger Bay
4. Tycoon
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