John Gosden slams 'unqualified quango' the Gambling Commission amid affordability checks debate

The Gambling Commission announced earlier in the week they would go ahead with implementing Financial Risk Assessments for punters, a policy that could cost the sport around £250million in funding over five years as it drives more punters to the growing black market.

Speaking at Newmarket on day one of the Debenhams July Festival, Gosden did not hold back when asked for his view, saying: "We have got a wonderful industry.

"The Government seem to pay no attention. They have let a quango, the Gambling Commission, set the rule and ram it through without a parliamentary debate.

"The Gambling Commission is now made up of people who have disappeared. The chief executive has gone and half of them have disappeared. Their qualifications have absolutely no experience in our industry. They have made this bizarre rule, which will create criminality, and will cause someone who wants a bet to go to the black market.

"That is terrible for the industry and terrible for the Government, but also there is no protection for the person having a bet, the punter. It is the most ridiculous policy driven by a quango. It is a pity Government ministers seem to be run by quangos."