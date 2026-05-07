The daughter of Sea The Stars made a striking impression in a 10-furlong Newbury maiden in mid-April and was turned out again quickly in the Listed contest on day one of the May Festival on the Roodee.

She proved easy to back before the off and appeared to hang right-handed when the pace increased and the runners turned into the home straight. I'm The One stuck on to finish second, beaten two lengths, and bookmakers eased her price out to a general 6/1 second-favourite for the Betfred Oaks on June 5.

Joint-trainer Gosden said on Thursday's edition of the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "That's a very good filly, the winner. She sat on the inside and it opened up for her, and our filly just showed a lack of experience, on the second run of her life.

"She blew the bend a little bit, and to that extent she's run a lovely race. We're pleased with her. I did warn everyone beforehand that all the hype was stupid, no one wanted to listed. Although maybe they did, she did go odds-against so obviously it had some effect.

"We came here to Chester to learn, you learn about Epsom, you learn about the bends and she definitely learnt about the last one. She went out into the middle of the track but take nothing away from the winner.

"We saw what I was expecting, I think I made that clear in the paper and made it clear on the TV beforehand.

"The mile and a half is no problem, she would handle Epsom, but you've also got the race at Ascot (Ribblesdale), we've no need to make those decisions yet. She's in one and the other hasn't even closed yet."