John Durkan one-two unlikely to head to Kempton on Boxing Day

Frank Berry, JP McManus' racing manager, says connections are in no rush to decide on plans for their John Durkan one-two Fact To File and Spillane's Tower.

The Martinstown team were delighted to see their second-season chasers fight out the finish to the pulsating Grade One on Sunday but will see how they come out of the race before plotting their next move. Speaking on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Berry said: “It was a great race, JP got a thrill out of it and he was delighted with the horses. Hopefully they’ll come out if well and it was an easy watch from the last home. It was a great race and you can only be pleased with the two of them." Berry admitted it was difficult to gauge expectations from the pair at Punchestown. “It was hard to know coming into he race because Willie felt most of his were taking a run and Jimmy Mangan was in the same vein and thought his horse would need it a little, so we were a little bit in the dark and Fastorslow looked the one.

“They seemed happy with him and it looked a strong race beforehand and you were hoping they’d run up to expectations and run a good race and we’d see what happened after that. “You’re always nervous going into open company for your first run in a race like the Durkan, but Mark (Walsh) said apart from missing the ditch at the bottom of the hill, Fact To File settled well and was simpler to ride than he was as a novice because he used to tank a bit last season. “He was very happy with him, he had a bit of a blow, got his second wind and galloped to the line and you could only be pleased with him." Berry thought dropping back to two-and-a-half miles for both the principals would be a proper test. “It’s a shock to the system, you can make mistakes and it can shock you but the horses jumped well apart from a few little mistakes, they were very good and I also thought the third horse (Galopin Des Champs) ran a blinder. He’s always a bit vulnerable around Punchestown and he brought them a right gallop and was still there at the last and you’d have to have a lot of respect after the way he ran. I think he’s the one you have to beat." In terms of future plans, he added: “I haven’t spoken to the boss about it yet but you’d love to be able to split them up a little bit but with the firm ground and everything this year they were all held up and Sunday was the first day they could all get out. "It’s a nice problem to have but is something we’ll look at it in the next week or so."