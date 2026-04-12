John & Thady Gosden horses to follow on the Flat in 2026

John & Thady Gosden

John & Thady Gosden were crowned leading trainers at Royal Ascot with five winners – it is the fourth time Gosden snr has claimed the prize and is responsible for 71 winners at the Royal meeting during his career.

Royal Ascot looks a realistic target for impressive juvenile winner ENOCH who displayed a blistering turn of foot to win on his debut on the Rowley Mile last Autumn.

Owned and bred by George Strawbridge, the Frankel colt is a half-brother to triple Group 1 winner Almanzor who won the French Derby ten years ago. Sent off 4/1 for an eight runner maiden over seven furlongs in late September, Robert Havlin’s mount wasn’t the quickest into stride before racing enthusiastically in behind the leaders.

Switched to the stands’ rail, the Gosden trained runner quickened smartly to lead inside the final 100 yards and won going away by a length and a quarter. The Race Iq data confirms Enoch hit a top speed of 40.50mph during the sixth furlong and covered the last three furlongs in 11.74, 11.10 and 11.83 seconds.

In terms of the form, the runner-up is rated 82 and both the third and fourth have won since. Entered in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, he had reportedly impressed during the early part of the spring until meeting with a minor setback in late March.

Enoch is therefore unlikely to line up on the Rowley Mile in early May but will hopefully be in action shortly before heading to Royal Ascot in June. One concern is the fact he isn’t overly big and lacks a bit of scope. Otherwise, he looks a fine prospect who will hopefully develop into a high-class three year old.