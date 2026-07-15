Joe Fanning: Six of his best wins in storied career

We look back at six of Joe Fanning’s biggest wins during a career that spanned five decades and produced 2947 Flat winners in Britain.

SHAMARDAL – 2004 Group 2 Vintage Stakes Joe Fanning often rode a superstar early on in their career before seeing another jockey take over, or seeing them switch yards, and both of those scenarios came to pass with the great Shamardal. The son of Giant’s Causeway showed his brilliance straight away, winning his maiden by eight lengths under Fanning at Ayr on debut, before the pair teamed up again in the 2004 Vintage Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, a meeting synonymous with the Mark Johnston yard. Again he made all in impressive fashion and that was the last time Fanning rode him in a race as Kevin Darley, Frankie Dettori and Kerrin McEvoy enjoyed Group 1 success on the horse as he transitioned to the Godolphin blue for Saeed bin Suroor, winning the French Guineas, French Derby and St James’s Palace Stakes the year Royal Ascot came to York. VERY WISE – 2007 Lincoln Handicap Fanning had a great record when he teamed up with William Haggas and the pair joined forces to win the Lincoln Handicap when it was staged on Newcastle’s turf course in 2007 with Very Wise. Fanning had struck up a relationship with the horse during the early months of 2007 on the all-weather, winning at Lingfield as well as going close at the same track, and a 5lb penalty he incurred there got him in the Lincoln where he was sent off 9/1. Fanning made a beeline for the front, a tactic that somewhat became a trademark, and made all for a length win up the stands’ rail. 'I didn't fancy him, but Joe gave him a great ride," says William Haggas in this video, below.

SBK Lincoln | William Haggas on his previous winners | Addeyyb | Penitent | Very Wise | High Low

BOW CREEK – 2014 Group 2 Celebration Mile The first time Fanning rode Bow Creek things didn’t go so well. He must’ve been looking forward to riding the son of Shamardal, for obvious reasons, in a York nursery, the juvenile having won easily on his previous start at Chester under Franny Norton. Sent off 3/1, he finished last, and he never did go back to York, but he blossomed as a three-year-old and particularly at the tail-end of his season. Fanning was back on board by Goodwood and while they could only manage third at the Glorious meeting, three weeks later the Celebration Mile was theirs despite Bow Creek hanging markedly to his left late on after making all. That he still managed to win easily was a sign of his class and the pair teamed up again three weeks later for another Group 2 in the Boomerang Mile at Leopardstown. THE LAST LION – 2016 Group 1 Middle Park For all Fanning recorded big numbers throughout his career he had to wait until his 46th birthday on September 24 2016 to record his first Group 1 winner on The Last Lion in the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket. A lightning quick son of Aussie speedster Choisir, The Last Lion went into the Rowley Mile Group 1 with nine runs as a juvenile under his belt but the exposed nature of his profile meant he was sent off 25/1. No matter, Fanning sent him to the front the moment the gates opened and they never saw another rival as they made all, three-quarters of a length separating the winner and Blue Point, with over two lengths more between the runner-up and Mehmas in third.

Subjectivist wins Gold Cup at Royal Ascot