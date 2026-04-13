Joe Fanning not ruling out riding return after prostate cancer treatment

The jockey told Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “I had a PSA test in December 2024 which was just a little bit high and they kept checking the PSA and it spiked a bit in December just gone. As you do I got an MRI, biopsy and then had it removed in the last week of February.

"I feel great now, not a bother, the first week I was a little bit sore but once you get that out the way I was flying then, it’s been good. After the first ten days, once I’d got the catheter out, I was out walking the dogs for four miles so it never really held me up. You just have to give it a bit of rest but it’s been eight weeks now and I feel in good form."

And Fanning is hoping to be be in the saddle again in the coming weeks.

“They just keep an eye on your PSA and do your bloods and then hopefully I’ll see the surgeon in the next few weeks. Hopefully I can start riding out again then and take it from there.”

And as for a return to race-riding, he added: "I definitely haven’t ruled it out and in a couple of weeks’ time I’ll know better then."